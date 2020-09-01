City's census self-report rate at 70.3%

Fort Wayne's 2020 Census self-response rate is higher now than it was in 2010, officials announced Monday.

The city's self-response rate this year is 70.3%, a slight increase from 69.8% in 2010.

The national self-response rate is 64.7%. The state's self-response rate is 68.9% and Allen County's rate is 72.8%.

The census happens once every 10 years. All households are required by law to complete the census form. Data collected determines the number of seats Indiana receives in the U.S. House of Representatives and helps guide redistricting of state and local legislative districts.

That data also helps determine how much federal funding state and local governments receive. Indiana received about $18 billion in federal funding in 2016, money that was allocated for Medicaid, Medicare, food assistance, highway construction, Title 1 grants for local schools, special education grants, school lunch programs and low-income housing programs.

According to a news release, self-response rates are “the percentage of households that have completed the census online, by phone or by mail without help from Census staff members.”

“We still have time to actively encourage local residents to complete the questionnaire, and I am grateful to the collaborating (Complete Count Committee) partners who continue to provide support and helped us reach this fantastic milestone,” said Palermo Galindo, city-census liaison of the Complete Count Committee.

“It's critical that we count everyone so that Fort Wayne can get its fair share of federal dollars used to support innumerable programs such as Medicaid, Head Start and highway construction,” he said.

Census takers are currently visiting households that did not respond to the self-response questionnaire to encourage completion and to drive participation higher. Fort Wayne's final 2010 census participation rate was 77%, the news release said.

