Main Street grants given to 6 area cities

Six area cities each received $5,000 grants as part of Indiana's Main Street programs.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 40 Indiana Main Street programs will receive a total of $200,000 through Taking Care of Main Street. This is a new program providing operational support for Indiana Main Street organizations impacted by COVID-19, officials said.

“Main Street organizations are a lifeline for small businesses who are doing their best to survive the effects of this pandemic,” Crouch said in a statement. “Ensuring small businesses are able to survive requires a comprehensive approach. This funding can help bridge the gap.”

The goal of this program is to support Indiana Main Street organizations that provide leadership and services to the businesses and members, using the Main Street Approach, with special attention to organizations that have been significantly affected by COVID-19.

State officials said these six northeast Indiana cities were among the recipients:

Auburn: Auburn Main Street plans to use the funding for downtown business promotion, operational expenses and helping search for a new executive director.

Angola: Downtown Angola Coalition plans to promote downtown businesses virtually through interviews and profiles as part of mini documentaries. The money will also help establish an outdoor downtown history museum where small plaques will be displayed with historical and human-interest stories.

Columbia City: Columbia City Connect plans to use the grant to cover salary expenses.

Decatur: Decatur Main Street plans to cover payroll and utilities expenses with the funding.

Kendallville: Experience the Heart of Kendallville plans to hire a professional consultant with Gibbs Planning Group to do a thorough analysis of previous downtown planning efforts and conditions. As part of this service, Gibbs Planning will provide workshops for downtown merchants, including topics such as visual merchandising.

Warsaw: Warsaw Community Development Corp. plans to use the money to create a downtown mural and other quality-of-place initiatives.