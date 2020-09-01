Man accused of taking dead roommate's credit cards

The body of a Fort Wayne man lay decomposing in a bedroom while a roommate took his credit cards, a debit card, prescriptions and disabled veteran's medical identification, according to court documents.

Police said Matthew D. Crawley also used the man's checkbook to pay for a motel room and purchases from a grocery store.

Crawley, 40, of the 4200 block of Roseview Road, is charged with misdemeanor failure to report human remains and conversion. He also faces a felony identity deception charge punishable by up to 2 1/2 years in prison.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, and court records show Crawley also is wanted for a probation violation. He pleaded guilty in February to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender and was given a suspended sentence.

Witnesses including a mail carrier told investigators they hadn't seen Ronold Troyer for awhile. The property manager for the apartment complex where he and Crawley lived said Troyer always paid the rent on time but recently had been late, a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court says.

Another witness said the blinds had been closed for two weeks – an oddity.

When police arrived Dec. 23, they found "rugs rolled up at the bottom of a closed bedroom door," the affidavit says. Troyer was dead, "lying on the bed with his feet on the floor," Scott Tegtmeyer of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in charging documents.

The condition of the body made it clear to investigators Troyer had been dead for some time. A doctor who conducted an autopsy said Troyer died from a "severely blocked artery" and a pacemaker stopped Nov. 28.

Crawley collected Troyer's mail, rented a car – a white Camaro with Florida license plates – and checked into the Coliseum Inn, police said. Officers said they found Troyer's driver license, a Hoosier Works card, three credit cards, a debit card and a checkbook.

Pill bottles and Troyer's wallet were found inside a hotel room Crawley had rented using his roommate's name, the affidavit says.

Interviewed by police, Crawley refused to talk, "saying 'this was heavy what I was trying to pin on him,'" Tegtmeyer wrote.

Anyone with information can call police at 260-427-1222.

mleblanc@jg.net