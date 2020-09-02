Camp for disabled ready to grow

Camp Red Cedar, which operates camps and horseback riding activities for children with and without disabilities at 3900 Hursh Road in Perry Township, is planning more than $1 million in renovations and expansions during the next five years.

The nonprofit organization's goals are in a document accompanying an Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals request for three special uses to allow for new construction and camp activities. The application was unanimously approved Aug. 19.

Carrie Perry, executive director, says plans are still in preliminary stages.

“We just are working on our strategic plan and what it (the camp) would look like in the upcoming years,” she said, adding no fundraising campaign has been launched.

“Everything is still very new,” Perry said.

Sought were a special use as a neighborhood facility for an adult and child care facility, cabins and other camp, park and recreation and educational uses – plus additional special uses for a reception hall and a nonresidential riding stable. The camp is on land zoned agricultural and agricultural/residential.

The more immediate priorities, Perry said, are renovating and reconfiguring the 30 to 40 horse stables and nearly 20,000-square-foot barn and arena areas to have both indoor and outdoor arenas covered for equestrian events and allow use of existing and planned buildings for meetings, receptions, recreational and community events.

Immediate plans, as stated in the application, are an archery range, sports court paving and a boat lift and floating dock for ponds on the property. The five-year goals include the covered outdoor arena, expanded riding trails, an amphitheater and splash pad.

A recreation center, nature center and tree house are listed as items for “long-term planning.”

The application from Anthony Wayne Rehabilitation Center for Handicapped and Blind, says the uses requested would allow the camp to offer aspects of the 78.5-acre property to generate income to sustain its other activities.

Department of Planning Services staff noted the special uses were needed to ready the property to receive construction permits. They can't be processed without board approval as they lay outside the scope of the last approvals in 2012, staff noted in their evaluation of the requests.

Perry said the organization is using some of the down time generated by COVID-19 restrictions to plan for the future.

This year, the camp operated at about 30% of capacity, she said. Sleepover camps were put on hold, and other sessions delayed to begin near the end of June. The camp would serve about 600 children in a typical year, she said.

“We did a lot of mitigation with our staff” and did activities outdoors in smaller groups, Perry said. The camp had no known COVID-19 cases, she said.

“We were able to do okay,” Perry said.

