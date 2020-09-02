Closure to cost Kendallville jobs

A Chicago-based publishing company plans to close its Kendallville printing operation by the end of the year, eliminating more than 300 jobs, according to a filing with state officials.

LSC Communications US cited “continued deterioration of market conditions” for its decision to close the plant at 2500 Marion Drive. Job cuts are scheduled to be done in stages, beginning Oct. 1, according to the WARN notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.

Any workers who receive less than 60 days' notice of job loss will continue to be paid for the full 60 days, according to the company's filing. Affected employees won't have bumping rights at any of the company's other facilities.

LSC's operation at 3094 Lester Drive in Kendallville won't be affected by the closure, according to the filing, which is dated Monday.

The Marion Drive operation will close permanently on or before Dec. 23, a human resources official said in the filing. The workforce there totals 307, including 45 bindery material handlers, 33 bindery operators and 17 press operators.

SuzAnne Handshoe, Kendallville's mayor, described the decision as “a total shock and a total disappointment.”

“I know what they're all thinking around the dinner table tonight,” she said of the affected workers. Handshoe's husband received a similar notice in 2003 before the Budd Co., an automotive supplier, closed its Kendallville plant.

“He immediately went back to college, and he's a teacher now,” she said, adding that she knows not all workers bounce back as well as he did.

Handshoe met Tuesday with officials from the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce and the Noble County Economic Development Corp. to begin plans for a job fair this month, before the first workers are let go. Northeast Indiana Works' local WorkOne office will also be involved, she said.

LSC's printing operation, formerly owned by Courier Corp., has experienced significant investment in the past decade.

Courier, which printed Bibles and textbooks for the education and religion niche markets, announced plans in 2010 to invest about $17 million and create at least 80 new jobs as part of a warehouse expansion and new press installation at Marion Drive.

Two years later, the company announced plans to invest $13 million in a four-color inkjet web press in Kendallville. No new jobs were part of the digital press announcement in 2012, when Courier employed about 600 in Kendallville.

The digital press was installed in the company's $10 million, 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Kendallville's East Industrial Park on Lester Drive.

In 2015, Courier announced it had accepted a takeover offer from Chicago-based R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. At the time, it employed more than 700 in Noble County. In 2016, R.R. Donnelley expanded and was renamed LSC Communications.

LSC announced in April that it had voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said they wanted to “continue to work with our lenders to best position our business for the future.”

“LSC has sufficient liquidity to continue operating our business safely and efficiently, and we remain committed to serving our clients with the same high standards of quality and reliability they expect,” the announcement said.

Kendallville, which has a population of about 10,000, has only one employer larger than LSC Communications. Kraft Foods employs about 425 in Kendallville, where it makes marshmallows and caramels, Handshoe said.

She estimated that 75 to 100 employees now work in LSC's Lester Drive facility.

sslater@jg.net