Virus total in county goes beyond 5,000 mark

Allen County reported its 5,000th confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, continuing its ranking of fifth among Indiana counties for total number of cases.

The 28 new cases bring the county's total to 5,007. That means about 1.7% of all county residents have been confirmed to have been infected, slightly higher than the 1.5% statewide rate, Indiana State Department of Health statistics show.

Allen County's cases represent about 5.3% of Indiana's 94,891 cases. The county's 174 COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged Tuesday.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner, was not available for comment Tuesday.

In Allen County, the largest percentage of cases, 23.5%, are now in people age 20 to 29. People between 20 and 49 make up 55.4% of all county cases.

Cases in people younger than 20 make up an additional 10.4%.

Those older than 60 make up 20.5% – a switch from earlier in the pandemic when older adults made up a larger percentage of cases.

Other counties with more cases than Allen County are Marion County with 18,967, Lake County (9,173), Elkhart County (5,611) and St. Joseph County (5,180).

Allen County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals tested Tuesday remained just under 10% – a drop of more than 2.5 percentage points in the last two weeks. Positivity rates are a measure of how many positive tests were recorded among all tests.

The county's positivity statistics were called out as too high during an Aug. 14 visit to Fort Wayne by the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, when the rate was 12.5%.

Ten percent is the limit of the “yellow,” or cautionary zone, with 5% considered the “green” zone for safer reopening.

Indiana on Tuesday reported 721 new confirmed cases and 16 new deaths for a total of 94,891 cases and 3,093 deaths.

