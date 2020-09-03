Electric Works probe announced

Two Fort Wayne City Council members – a Democrat and Republican – stood outside Citizens Square on Wednesday and announced a resolution that would start an investigation into the termination of the city's agreement with the developer of the Electric Works project south of downtown.

A crowd of a couple dozen Electric Works supporters also gathered to hear the councilmen's announcement.

The resolution, sponsored by City Council members Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, will be placed up for introduction during Tuesday's council meeting, if Mayor Tom Henry does not attend and provide satisfactory answers to council members' questions, Hines told reporters Wednesday. Didier, the council president, said a legislative investigation into the mayor's office has never happened in the 17 years he's been on the council.

The resolution, which Hines and Didier said has enough council votes to be placed up for introduction, does not automatically compel anyone to testify but begins the investigation process.

“By this resolution, council desires to invoke authority granted to it under (Indiana Code) 36-4-6-21 to subpoena, if necessary, the mayor, deputy mayor, and any other persons or parties involved or invested in this project who may be subpoenaed under (Indiana Code) 36-4-6-21,” the bill states. “Council asserts its entitlement to all records pertaining to the Electric Works project. ...”

The plug was pulled on the economic development agreement during an Aug. 3 meeting of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. At that meeting, Community Development Director Nancy Townsend, who was then the city's redevelopment director, and attorney Jon Bomberger, the city's corporation counsel for the project, said RTM Ventures, the firm developing the $280 million project, was short tens of millions of dollars in construction loans and private equity.

Pete Mallers, an attorney representing RTM Ventures, challenged the city's characterization, stating the funding gap was much smaller.

The economic development agreement was signed in August 2018 and extended five times over the next two years. The final delay was approved in April and stipulated the city would approve no further extensions.

Cancellation of the agreement removes about $62 million in public funding from the development, including $10 million from Fort Wayne's Legacy Fund. RTM Ventures previously received about $3 million in public funds to assist with environmental remediation and other pre-construction work.

In the days following the vote, City Council, citing concerns over the deal's abrupt end, requested city officials attend an Aug. 18 business meeting to discuss the decision. Those invited included Henry, Townsend, Bomberger, Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer, Redevelopment Commission Chairman Christopher Guerin and representatives from RTM Ventures. Townsend, who took over as head of the Community Development Division on Tuesday, said she would attend such a meeting, but Henry, Bandemer and Guerin declined.

That meeting has been postponed several times, but is now scheduled for Tuesday. On Wednesday, Hines and Didier said Henry had not yet responded to the council's latest invitation.

Hines said the City Council, county commissioners and Capital Improvement Board did not know about the decision to terminate the deal before the Aug. 3 Redevelopment Commission meeting.

“I hope they come down and that they're willing. ... If they don't come down to speak to us, it will be clear indication of where council stands for (Henry's administration) and the disrespect we've been shown,” Didier said. “We're just wanting respect. We just want to know what's going on.”

The law referenced in the resolution falls under the portion of the state code that pertains to local government. The Indiana Code states that local legislative bodies may investigate the departments, officers and employees of the city; any charges against a department officer or employee of the city; and the affairs of a person with whom the city has entered or is about to enter into a contract.

A city's legislature may also “access all records pertaining to the investigation; and may compel the attendance of witnesses and the production of evidence by subpoena and attachment served and executed in the county in which the city is located.” Anyone who refuses to testify or produce evidence may, under state law, have their case referred to the local circuit, superior or probate court, the law states.

If approved, the resolution would establish a three-member City Council subcommittee to direct the investigation.

“The Investigation Committee will be tasked with reviewing the information requested and must report its finding to all members of council no later than 60 days after the passage of this resolution,” the bill states. “There is an expectation that testimony will be given publicly at a regular Common Council meeting or an appropriately noticed special meeting of council.”

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Didier said the resolution is not intended to “go after anyone” but rather to illicit answers to a laundry list of questions related to the removal of public funds from the project. He noted the impact of the decision on Do it Best, which had signed on as the development's anchor tenant, leasing more than 200,000 square feet of space.

“The jobs Do it Best has in the community are very important. There's over 500 jobs we could possibly lose if this project does not come (to fruition),” Didier said.

Referencing attempts by council members to seek answers, Didier said it is “disappointing that the mayor and the deputy mayor don't think they need to communicate with us.”

“We're not trying to be punitive, but it's our responsibility to get the answers that we need to move forward,” he said. “There's a lot of people, that I can personally tell you, that voted this last election because of Electric Works and what Electric Works was to be in Fort Wayne, Indiana.”

Citing previous experience as chair of the Redevelopment Commission during the Headwaters Park project, Hines reiterated his contention that Townsend, Guerin and the rest of the commission did not decide to terminate the contract on their own.

“The mayor drives this bus, ...” Hines said. “They might have had the vote, but they did not make that decision. Be responsible and tell us, if in fact that's the case, why.”

Hines also said to his knowledge, the “sticking point” that caused the cancellation was resolved quickly and RTM Ventures has “everything in place.” A main source of conflict was the existence of individual commitment letters from lenders with regard to the project's construction financing, he said.

“(RTM Ventures) could hand that document to you today,” Hines said. “They have it.”

A message left with a spokesman for RTM Ventures Wednesday afternoon attempting to confirm Hines' claim was not immediately returned.

In a statement Wednesday, city spokesman John Perlich said Henry “appreciates the passion and interest expressed” at Wednesday's news conference but did not say whether Henry would attend the meeting Tuesday.

“Mayor Henry has been and continues to be open to a solution regarding the redevelopment of the former GE campus. The mayor and members of his leadership team are currently looking at multiple options and talking with business and community leaders to get feedback on possible next steps moving forward,” Perlich said. “The Redevelopment Department and corporation counsel have been the point persons on the Electric Works effort and would be the representatives of the city administration at any upcoming discussions at City Council.”

Perlich added the reason for the termination was outlined at the Aug. 3 Redevelopment Commission meeting.

“It will take some time to determine what happens next, but by working together, there will be a development on the campus we can all be proud of,” he said.

dgong@jg.net