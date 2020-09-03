Shooting range eyed for former baby store

From babies to, maybe, bullets.

A company from Lima, Ohio, wants to turn the former Babies R Us store on Coldwater Road across from Glenbrook Square into a different kind of retail center – a “high-end” shooting range with a retail shop selling guns, ammunition and firearms-related supplies.

Midwest Shooting Center Fort Wayne LLC and its representative David Sabo of Delaware, Ohio, have proposed the use for 4140 Coldwater Road. They seek to have the five-acre property rezoned by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission to allow the use.

Sabo in an application calls the company “a premium multi-unit operator in the retail firearm and shooting range industry” that caters to shooting enthusiasts of all skill levels and prioritizes safety.

He says he is a native of Middlebury, Indiana, and he and another founding partner, Jeff Swinford of Texas, are former officers in the Marines.

The two have been in business for five years without a safety incident or failure of a federal firearms audit, and no firearm they have sold or rented has been traced “to any illegal activity,” the application said.

The two partners, with a third, Dr. Samir Patel, an orthopedic surgeon in Lima, plan to offer a $1 million inventory in retail products and believe annual revenue will be more than $8 million, the application says. Customers will come from a 50-mile radius, based on experience at a location in Lima, the document said.

The 31,00-square-foot building will cost $7 million to renovate, the applicants say. The exterior and parking lots will be refreshed, and an interior showroom and shooting bays and lanes will be created.

The shooting area won't use exterior walls and will be constructed with concrete and bulletproof steel with rubber coating to absorb projectiles and reduce noise. “There will be zero noise escaping from the building itself,” the applicants say, adding a sealed HVAC system with a high-performance filter will remove lead particles from the air.

The application says the shooting range will occupy about 35% of the building, with 40% of its space for retail, 15% for offices and 10% for member areas. The business is open to and will sell and rent to the public, but the business also has a membership component.

The business offers classes and also opens ranges for use by law enforcement, according to the application.

To operate, the applicants seek to have the property rezoned from limited industrial to general commercial, a category that allows gun sales and indoor shooting ranges. However, the applicants also note they would accept a variance under the current zoning.

Saying the business would have 15 full-time and 15-part-time employees and would add $1.1 million in annual payroll to the Fort Wayne area economy, the applicants say if their request is denied, “our business will be prevented from opening in the Fort Wayne, Indiana, market for years to come.”

The proposal will have a public hearing during a meeting of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

