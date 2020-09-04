5 on council favor resolution on EW

At least five Fort Wayne City Council members plan to support introducing a resolution to open an investigation into the cancellation of an economic development agreement with the developer of the Electric Works project south of downtown, but some aren't sure whether they'll support the overall proposal.

In interviews Thursday, Council members Paul Ensley, R-1st, Russ Jehl, R-2nd, and Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said they will support introducing the resolution sponsored by Councilmen Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Messages left for Councilmen Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Jason Arp, R-4th, and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she does not yet have enough information to make a decision.

The proposal was unveiled at a news conference Wednesday morning. It will be introduced if the council does not receive satisfactory answers from city administration officials regarding the agreement's termination during Tuesday's meeting.

If approved, the proposal would be discussed and voted on during the council's Sept. 15 meeting.

“I wholeheartedly agree with the spirit of what Councilman Hines and Councilman Didier are doing,” Jehl said. “They are the elder statesmen and understand the gravity of their bold proposal. I'm going to look at that proposal very seriously.”

The request is simple, Jehl said.

“The mayor should just tell us what on earth he's thinking. We can't go forwards or backwards without some sort of mayoral leadership,” he said. “There's too much, with Do it Best riding on this, to be sitting around waiting for something bad to happen.”

Jehl added that the council supported Electric Works in the first place at the behest of Mayor Tom Henry and then-Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend, who has since been promoted to director of Community Development.

The move to open an investigation comes about a month after the city Redevelopment Commission unanimously voted to end the deal, citing about $51 million in construction loan and private equity shortfalls.

Representatives for RTM Ventures, the firm developing the site, have challenged that characterization as inaccurate.

In response, several council members have expressed desire to hear directly from Henry about the decision. He and Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer declined an invitation to attend a planned Aug. 18 meeting regarding the matter, as did Redevelopment Commission Chairman Christopher Guerin.

That meeting was postponed several times and is now scheduled for Tuesday. Townsend has said she will attend the meeting to answer council members' questions.

“I would like to hear the discussion on that,” Paddock said. “I'm concentrating right now on working to try to put a new economic development agreement together. There's a lot of parties to be involved in that, and I also want to let the public know as best I can that's what's being worked on right now.”

Paddock led a virtual town hall via Zoom on Thursday night with the site's developers.

Ensley also said he supports introducing Hines and Didier's resolution, stating that “if that's something that is necessary to get information for the public, then I do indeed support that.”

However, Ensley said he has reservations about attempting to compel Henry or other members of the city administration to testify, as it could lead to “a costly and lengthy legal battle” that would cost taxpayers money.

Ensley also said he has concerns about the separation of powers between the mayor's office and the City Council. His preference, Ensley said, would be for Henry to come to the table willingly.

Tucker said she can't definitively say whether she plans to support the proposal, as she hasn't yet had a chance to read through it. However, she said she believes “government should always look for an opportunity to provide transparency.”

“One thing for sure is that via email or other ways, the community has continued to reach out to (the council) as a body to make sure we provide answers to the questions they have,” she said. “I would hope the administration and RTM Ventures would come to the table willingly to be able to provide those answers.”

dgong@jg.net