Funding for EW set, firm claims

The firm redeveloping the former General Electric site south of downtown Fort Wayne said Thursday it has the financing and equity required under the now-terminated economic development agreement.

During an hour-long virtual town hall, Jeff Kingsbury of RTM Ventures, the firm developing the site, said it has all of the commitments necessary for $220 million of the $280 million project. It represents about 77% of the overall capital necessary for the project, he said.

Kingsbury was joined by Councilman Geoff Paddock, who represents the area where the development is located; RTM Ventures' Kevan Biggs; Beth Goldsmith, chairwoman of the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. board of directors; and former City Councilman Tim Pape.

All that is still needed to move the project forward is the $62 million in public funds that was contained in the economic development agreement terminated Aug. 3 by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, Biggs said.

Paddock facilitated Thursday's meeting via Zoom, during which the audience submitted questions about the project's status and how they could help make it a reality. The number of attendees fluctuated between 100 and 150 throughout the evening.

“If we let this slip away, if we don't make the commitment and do it soon, what is the next potential big-job employer that's looking around going to think about Fort Wayne?” Paddock said.

The economic development agreement signed in August 2018 was canceled in a unanimous redevelopment commission vote. During that meeting, then-Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend and attorney Jon Bomberger told the commission that RTM Ventures was missing about $51 million in private equity and construction loans.

Townsend has since been named the city's community development director.

Kingsbury said Thursday that at the time of the developer's final meeting with the project's public funding partners, one of the lenders had not yet completed its credit review. That lender represented about $8 million of the overall construction loan. Currently, RTM Ventures has everything in place to move forward under the terms of the original economic development agreement, Kingsbury said.

“We were surprised when the Redevelopment Commission voted to terminate the agreement,” Kingsbury said. “But we have remained focused and will continue to do so on delivering this project because it is the community's project.”

Goldsmith reiterated that Do it Best Corp., which signed a lease for more than 200,000 square feet of space at Electric Works earlier this year, could leave Allen County if the project fails.

“It is true, in fact, there is no other place they care to go in Allen County,” Goldsmith said. “They have made it very clear, and it's not a decision just among their local executives. They are a global headquarters, so this would go to their entire board of directors.”

Losing Do It Best and its 500 jobs, plus 492 indirect jobs related to the company's move, “would be a tragedy,” she said, since it represents about $2.7 million in local and state revenue.

“Just as Allen County goes out and tries to recruit companies, Do it Best has been actively recruiting to go other places,” Goldsmith said, adding that there are other communities out there that would love to attract a company like Do it Best.

“There's a lot of competition,” she said. “Finishing this project helps us be more competitive with those communities. We have to recognize a company like Do it Best and others are often recruited by other cities.”

Dan Starr, Do it Best's CEO, told The Journal Gazette last month that he was not aware of any other site in Fort Wayne that would meet the company's needs.

Goldsmith also said that if Electric Works falls through, the federal historic tax credits associated with the project will end up “spread elsewhere” throughout the country. It's unlikely, she added, that Fort Wayne will see those types of credits again.

Biggs said RTM Ventures is pleased by community support for the project, as well as support from businesses and lenders.

“We are close, and we do have the ability to move this forward,” he said. “But it will take some cooperation from the other side to come together.”

The Fort Wayne City Council plans to discuss the deal's cancellation at its meeting Tuesday.

dgong@jg.net