New housing planned for southeast side

Two new housing options are proposed for southeast Fort Wayne – one a single-family home development and the other an expansion of an existing apartment complex.

Victory Gardens Residential Subdivision would place 67 units on 20 acres south of Paulding and west of Hessen Cassel roads in Adams Township. The tract is north of Lemar Drive.

Three eight-unit apartment buildings are proposed for 1.76 acres by 4Life Investments in Fort Wayne and its representative Realtor Jerry Starks. The new construction would be incorporated into Seddlemeyer Apartments.

The location, east of South Anthony Boulevard on the north side of Seddlemeyer Avenue and near Gardendale Avenue in Adams Township, is zoned planned residential. Approval of a primary development plan is sought.

Starks, owner of JM Realty of Fort Wayne earlier this year was reported to be purchasing 140 acres near Tillman and Hessen Cassel roads with plans for a neighborhood shopping center and housing. It could not be determined Thursday whether any of that land was part of the new proposal.

The application for the apartments includes a request for a waiver of development standards to allow for narrower setbacks for a community building and a privacy fence.

The applicants state the two features will make the new apartments more attractive to tenants.

Victory Gardens is proposed by LegacyOne Inc. of Fort Wayne and representative Peter Gensic. Sought is approval of a primary plat in an area zoned planned residential.

Neither Gensic nor Starks returned a call for more information Thursday.

The proposals will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net