62 years later, Boy Scout to get Eagle award

Ed Keller completed requirements to be an Eagle Scout 62 years ago.

But life got in the way and he was never formally recognized for the achievement.

On Sept. 13, the Eagle Scout Court of Honor will bestow the honor during a 2 p.m. ceremony at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road.

In the mid-1950s, Keller, of Leo-Cedarville, was a Boy Scout in Troop 5 at Franklin School in the Thunderbird District of the Anthony Wayne Area Council. He served as a junior leader and worked as a summer camp staff member at Camp Big Island, a statement from the Anthony Wayne Area Council said.

By 1958, Keller had completed all of his requirements for Eagle Scout. Around this time, he also turned 18, graduated high school and joined the Air National Guard. After attending basic training, the military sent Keller to France, delaying his planned return to Fort Wayne. During this time, his Eagle Scout application was processed, signed, returned to his family and filed away, the Anthony Wayne Council said.

After returning from his military deployment, Keller, unaware that his Eagle Scout application had been returned, went on with his life and career for the next 60 years. Recently, in going through his mother's belongings after her death, the completed Eagle application was discovered.

After receiving special permission from the Boy Scouts of America, the Anthony Wayne Area Council recently completed the Eagle Scout application process.

The community, friends, family and Scouts are welcome to attend next weekend's ceremony and Eagle Scouts are encouraged to wear their Eagle Scout awards.

During the ceremony, social distancing will need to be maintained, and guests will need to wear masks.