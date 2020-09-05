Castle Gallery Fine Art to sell historic building

The soirees were fabulous, nights when artists, friends and collectors filled the rooms of Castle Gallery Fine Art on West Wayne Street to sip a little wine, converse in a crush of people, snack on canapes and perhaps, set their eye on a fine art painting. There was almost always a pianist at the grand piano and later, guitars and banjos.

After 25 years, the gallery will close, but the Castle, as it has been known since it was built in 1905, will become the domain of someone else at the suggested price of $1.29 million. The Realtor is Brandon Steffen Group.

“It’s going to take a while to sell this place,” Jody Hemphill Smith said Friday, but the 10,500-square-foot mansion with hand-wrought ironwork, massive oak beams, inlaid hardwood floors, stained glass windows and a Tiffany fireplace, is zoned for a gallery and is on the National Register of Historic Places. A 300-year-old cottonwood tree is on the property.

Hemphill Smith would be at her happiest if someone would continue the gallery tradition.

Currently, Hemphill Smith is continuing to sell inventory, represent the artists and work with collectors, most of whom have been with her for a long time, she said.

“I love all of our artists. We’re going to be selling their works. I sold three paintings yesterday (Thursday). We’re just trying to be coronavirus respectful,” she said.

Hemphill Smith said she and her husband, Mark Paul Smith, a criminal defense attorney and novelist, briefly attempted to sell the Castle in 2012, but never put out a sign.

“We changed our minds about a week later,” she said.

Since then, Hemphill Smith hosted two national art shows – the Oil Painters of America in 2016 and the National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society “Best of America” Exhibition in 2017 – that were exhaustive in scope and made her realize the need to slow down, Mark Paul Smith said.

The couple remain dedicated to the West Central Neighborhood and are in the process of moving into an Italianate mansion three doors down that Hemphill Smith purchased in 1976 and where the couple met.

Slowly, the home’s seven apartments are being transformed into a single-family house, where Smith will have a writing studio. Hemphill Smith’s studio is in the carriage house. Hemphill Smith specializes in floral, still-life and landscapes and will continue to paint.

Hints that Hemphill Smith and Mark Paul Smith might be making a move showed up in a Facebook post Wednesday, when Hemphill Smith posted a night shot of the solid granite mansion with interior lights on.

“Good night, Sweet Castle!” Hemphill Smith wrote as her husband waved from stone steps framed by an arch and parapet.

Few people caught on that the photo, taken by Hemphill Smith, was a way of saying goodbye, although the leaving will not be a quick one.

Collector Cherie Stark said she was aware that the Castle had been put on the market.

“I’ve been to a lot of galleries and there is none like this in the U.S. that I’m aware of. There’s more art there than you can imagine and I’m not just talking about the paintings, but the architecture and the history of the house. There’s art everywhere. You need to go more than one time to take it all in. It’s just breathtaking,” Stark said.

Stark, who lives in West Central, said she hopes that Fort Wayne “will continue to have the quality of art that is in the gallery. You have no idea how heartbroken I am, that this is happening. Logically, I get it, but my heart aches.”

