Former Gladieux Refinery owner dies at 90

James Maurice Gladieux started working at his family’s refinery when he was 15.

Over the years, he helped his father, Ralph Gladieux, build the business from a fuel delivery business and small gas station on New Haven Avenue to Gladieux Refinery.

Gladieux, 90, died at his home Wednesday and will be commemorated at a service at The Chapel at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to an obituary appearing in the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette.

He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and played semi-professional football for two years before he joined the U.S. Navy in 1951, serving aboard a destroyer escort during the Korean War.

Golf was one of his passions, but he was also an exercise enthusiast, jogging and lifting weights "well into his 70s and 80s," his son-in-law, Tim Wagner, said.

Gladieux was a charter member of the Sycamore Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne, as well as a member of the Fort Wayne Country Club and Everglades Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

James Patrick Taylor, a friend of Gladieux’s for 35 years, said he played golf with Gladieux all over the country. He met Gladieux when they used the same attorney’s office.

"I felt like a part of the family," said Taylor, who was co-owner of a warehousing and trucking firm here. "He’s been a very dear friend for years."

Gladieux was also a founding member of The Chapel and a member of the New Canaan Society, a businessmen’s Bible study group. His charitable endeavors included Junior Achievement, Youth For Christ, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warriors.

Gladieux Refinery was founded in 1943 and became a respected brand, keeping pace with the market. When the business was sold about four years ago and Gladieux retired, the refinery operated the largest transmix facility in North America and continues to supply fuel on a nationwide basis.

Wagner worked alongside his father-in-law for most of his working life.

"He was an incredible entrepreneur and had many, many companies he’d formed over the years," Wagner said. “He treated the newest employee as well as he treated his CFO. Everyone was important to him and he let them know that," Wagner said.

His generosity was legendary, Wagner said.

"When he saw a need, he definitely was a very generous person that way. He did have a lot of compassion for people who went through a whole lot in their lives because he did too."

He is survived by his wife, Judy, children and stepchildren, 24 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, besides his 93-year-old sister, Jane Fletcher of Fort Wayne.

