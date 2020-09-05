PFW unveils virus dashboard

Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne have 19 current COVID-19 cases reported by students, a new dashboard released Friday shows.

The 19 current cases include 11 new positive cases among students. A total of 22 student cases have been reported since July 26 and 145 students have been quarantined since July 26, according to the dashboard developed by Purdue Fort Wayne.

Student case and quarantine data is collected through the CARE Referral process and includes both Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne students. Purdue Fort Wayne began collecting this data in July when the CARE Referral process was implemented for COVID-19 self-reporting, the university said.

There are no current COVID-19 cases among Purdue Fort Wayne employees, but five employees have reported positive cases since April 1. Indiana University Fort Wayne employees are not included in the data.

The dashboard relies on information that is self-reported by students and employees through confidential reporting chains to ensure compliance with HIPAA and FERPA laws.

The dashboard is accessible through the PFW Prepared website, www.pfw.edu/microsites/pfw-prepared, and will be updated weekly each Friday.

In other coronavirus news, the Allen County commissioners unanimously approved a $50,400 license agreement Friday for one of three new COVID-19 testing sites.

The Indiana State Department of Health has asked county health departments participating in a new testing program to identify local testing sites, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.

Only one location needed a license, Cloud said. According to documents filed with the county commissioners, that testing site will be on Ruston Pass, near Dupont and Coldwater roads. The agreement starts Monday and runs through Sept. 30, 2021.

The goal, Cloud said, is to have the testing facilities operational in a few weeks.

The program is being finalized by state officials, Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for the Allen County Department of Health, said.

It's not yet known when those sites will open to the public.

dgong@jg.net

jchapman@jg.net