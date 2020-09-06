Auburn's stripped-down auction brings in bids

AUBURN – Ken Norris came from Bremen to Auburn on Saturday with his 10-year-old son, Regan, and dad, Terry, and he went home with them – and a vintage Ford.

A bright-red 1920 Ford Model T roadster with wooden trimmed wheels stripped down to the open-air essentials, to be precise.

Not so good for winter in Indiana, but perfect for his purpose.

“I'm a Ford dealer, so it will be in our showroom,” Norris said, adding it will be a good advertising vehicle.

Norris' $18,000 buy was much like this year's R.M. Sotheby auto auction at the Auburn Auction Park.

The coronavirus pandemic stripped down the duration of the auction, the number of cars for sale and the number of potential buyers, who had to register to be admitted to the auction grounds.

No one from the general public was allowed in to watch the shiny beauties go by, and even registered buyers underwent temperature checks before admittance.

Parking lots were empty, and cars for sale stood underneath half-empty white presale tents. The car corral and flea market areas were all but empty, the events having been postponed to next year.

The usually packed bleachers in the auction barn stood nearly empty as well, while signs advised masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing to those seated in chairs on the floor.

But some of the cars were still something to see. A cool $755,000 bought a rumble seat and wire wheels – and the 1936 Duesenberg chocolate-brown convertible roadster that came with them. A bright-orange Auburn supercharged speedster sold for $700,000.

Spirited and committed bidding drove the price of a 1953 Kurtis 500B Indy car – it placed third one year, auctioneers said – to $500,000. That was in part because of a pedigree; the car was part of the collection of Bill Akins, a well-known restorer who died in 2019 at the age of 73.

Several cars that ran in Indianapolis 500 races of yore drew mid-six figures. But many of the cars from the 1930s through the late 1990s could be had for $10,000 to $80,000.

Those were the kind of cars that drew David and Tammy Vernon from Urbana, Ohio. The two have been to the auction several times, and have bought “a couple of antique Cadillacs” and a 1970 Chevrolet SS, Tammy Vernon said.

She said the couple, who are funeral directors, had their eyes on three “woodies,” station-wagon-like cars with wood body trim and popular in the 1940s through the 1960s. But they hadn't scored one.

“We were thinking we might get a good deal, but it seems to be much like other times (for prices),” she said, adding online buyers were coming through with high bids.

Some bargains were to be had. A shiny white 1966 Jaguar Mark X with a 4.2-liter engine sold for an inexplicable $11,000, even though the event's program said it was expected to go for $15,000 to $25,000.A 1990 Rolls-Royce Super Spur II went for $13,000 – about the price of a late-model used Ford Escape.

But the event was still worth the trip, even though the auction ended Saturday instead of going through Labor Day.

“It's just been a fun event,” Tammy Vernon said. “With COVID, we've not been able to do so many things.”

rsalter@jg.net