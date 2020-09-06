Bicyclists' app akin to button at light

A city pilot program that uses a smartphone app to trigger crossing signals for bicyclists using Fort Wayne's trail network has generated concern among some who believe the technology could be abused to create dangerous traffic situations.

But Fort Wayne's traffic control officials say the app is designed in such a way that abuse is nearly impossible. The city has installed equipment at several trail crossings throughout Fort Wayne and asked volunteers to test out the GiveMeGreen! app.

The pilot program, which runs through the end of the bicycling season in the fall, was announced in early August. The app senses when the person carrying it is about 300 feet from an intersection. It then signals the traffic signal to activate the crosswalk.

One serious concern raised by a reader is drivers could download the app and use it to beat the signal timers and sensors that control the flow of traffic. But because the app is GPS-based, cars wouldn't be close enough to trigger the signal, unless the driver was actually on the trail, said Brent Spindler, the city's director of traffic operations.

Who gets the green light is based on traffic flow and volume, as well as timing, Spindler said.

Amy Hartzog, the city's program manager for Greenways, said the process is the same as if someone standing at an intersection pushed the crosswalk button after seeing a cyclist about 300 feet away.

“They push the button as a courtesy with the hope that maybe the light will change, that it will time out perfectly and you can proceed on your way,” she said. “At least you don't have to get over and push that button (yourself).”

Hartzog added that the poles where the crosswalk buttons are mounted can be challenging for cyclists to reach without dismounting their bicycle.

Another concern was that once the app triggers the signal, the light for cross traffic would immediately turn red, causing crashes and injuries as motorists attempt to beat the light or slam on their brakes, causing collisions.

However, that's not how the city's traffic system works, Spindler said. Many intersections include wired sensors or wireless devices about the size of a hockey puck that are embedded in the pavement to detect vehicles. Those sensors, Spindler said, send a signal to the traffic cabinet, a box located on the traffic light, that determines – based on priority – who gets the green light.

“It could be a trail user, depending on flow,” Spindler said. “Or it could be cars. At no time would you have green lights for opposing directions. It all works together.”

Regardless of when the crosswalk signal is triggered, the light still has to service detected vehicles, Spindler said. It's the same with the physical crosswalk button.

Since Aug. 1, the app has been downloaded more than 600 times, said Frank Suarez, Public Works spokesman.

The feedback has been positive, Hartzog said.

Everyone, including cyclists, pedestrians, runners and motorists, should use caution at intersections, Hartzog added.

“Be ready to brake,” she said. “And we ask that motorists keep an eye out and notice cyclists more than they already do.”

For driving, city ranks No. 34 in US

Fort Wayne is the 34th best city to drive in, according to a study by the personal finance site WalletHub.

Throughout the pandemic, fear of public transportation has led to more people using personal vehicles over public transportation. The site compared the country's 100 largest cities to determine which offer the best driving experience.

Indianapolis ranked 44th on WalletHub's list. Chicago ranks 94th. The study compared cost of vehicle ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure and safety.

State installing stop warnings

The Indiana Department of Transportation is installing conflict warning systems at locations throughout the state, the agency announced in late August.

The systems are designed to improve safety at non-signalized, stop sign-controlled intersections and are expected to reduce severe collisions by 20% to 30%.

The conflict warning systems will alert drivers on both intersecting roads that traffic is approaching or that there is a waiting vehicle. The system uses signs and flashing yellow warning lights to notify drivers.

“Drivers should use the lights as a warning that traffic could be approaching on the major road or turning onto the major road from the minor road,” a news release states. “Drivers should still use care even if the lights are not flashing.”

Installations began Aug. 31 and will continue into late spring 2021. In northeast Indiana, they will be installed at Indiana 109 and County Road 400 N. and at Indiana 26 and County Road 950 E./County Road 900 S.

Reader questions

Q. There is the new law about not texting while driving. We see at least one person a day still texting while driving. When will this issue be policed so that this won't continue to happen? – S. Tuttle

A. The way the law is written, an officer needs to see the cellphone in a driver's hand before a ticket can be issued, said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, spokeswoman for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

“Officers are busy. At times they may see something like this, but are on their way to a more pressing run and don't have time to make a stop on someone,” she said. “We don't have a lot of people to dedicate to traffic stops.”

Officers do sometimes make stops when they see someone using their phone, but, depending on the situation, sometimes only warnings are warranted.

“Many of the details that focus on traffic tickets are grant-funded, extra-duty details,” she said.

Q. Why are there so many sidewalk projects in northeast Fort Wayne, but Trier Road does not seem to be included? There is Croninger Elementary and Georgetown baseball park with no sidewalks and no crosswalks at intersections to allow for bike or foot traffic safely to these family-friendly places.

Our children are students at Croninger and we would like to be able to safely bike or walk to school when we do not want to have to use a bus during the pandemic, yet there is no way to safely cross Maplecrest Road and no direct safe sidewalk route to the school. – Brooke S.

A. There is a sidewalk planned for Trier Road between Hobson and Reed, but it won't be complete in 2022, said Patrick Zaharako, city engineer.

“We are currently acquiring land for the construction of the sidewalk,” he said.

Road Sage is a monthly column. Dave Gong, The Journal Gazette's local government reporter, provides updates on public works projects in the Fort Wayne area. Submit a question by emailing roadsage@jg.net or tweeting @JGRoadSage.