Gladieux Refinery founder dies

James Maurice Gladieux started working at his family's refinery when he was 15.

He helped his father, Ralph Gladieux, build the business from a fuel delivery business and small gas station on New Haven Avenue into Gladieux Refinery.

Gladieux, 90, died at his home Wednesday and will be commemorated at a service at The Chapel at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and played semi-professional football for two years before he joined the U.S. Navy in 1951.

Golf was one of his passions, but he was also an exercise enthusiast, his son-in-law Tim Wagner said.

Gladieux was a charter member of the Sycamore Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne, as well as a member of the Fort Wayne Country Club and Everglades Golf Club in Naples, Florida. His charitable endeavors included Junior Achievement, Youth For Christ, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Wounded Warriors.

Gladieux Refinery was founded in 1943 and sold about four years ago when Gladieux retired.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, sister Jane Fletcher of Fort Wayne, and numerous children and grandchildren.

