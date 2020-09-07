Volunteers tend to neglected cemetery

Stephanie Houchin doesn't have family buried at Hatfield Cemetery, but she nevertheless felt drawn to the graveyard along Washington Center Road.

The sight – headstones forgotten under an overgrowth of vines, moss and other vegetation – made her cry, Houchin said, adding that the unkempt cemetery illustrated her fears about her final resting place.

Houchin, a two-time cancer survivor, isn't an idle observer, however. She initiated a volunteer effort to clear vegetation from tombstones and pluck trash from the ground. Sunday marked the group's third outing.

The cemetery's tombstones date to the early 1800s. Some have toppled, destruction volunteers attributed to shifting earth and vandals.

“I don't have family out here,” Houchin said, “but I feel for these people. I would want somebody to do this for me.”

Brian Smead is among the volunteers whose ancestors rest at the cemetery west of Lima Road. The Terre Haute resident has participated in previous cleanups, including one involving Boy Scouts in October 2000.

“It's emotional,” Smead said, adding it's heartbreaking Washington Township doesn't do more to maintain the property.

Volunteer Nathan Weesner, who learned Saturday he and Smead are fourth cousins, said the cleanup effort is hampered by the lack of electricity on the property, rendering some power tools unusable.

Dee Campbell cut through the brush Sunday with a cordless chainsaw and described the group's progress by pointing out which headstones were once behind trees.

A gravestone for a Civil War veteran is among their finds.

Getting sunshine back on the graves is work that needs to be done, Campbell said.

“They've been forgotten,” she said, “and nobody wants to be forgotten.”

