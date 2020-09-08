Fort Wayne/Allen County

Light the Night Walk to be virtual event

The 24th annual Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is switching to a statewide virtual event that will take place the first Saturday in October.

Northeast Indiana teams will join with others from across the state during the Oct. 3 event to advance the organization's mission of providing support to people who have been diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and funding critically needed research for new therapies and cures.

The virtual event, from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3, will have elements familiar to past Light the Night walks.

And while participants won't be walking together this year, there will be an opportunity during the virtual event to go outside for a mini Light the Night walk.

Northeast Indiana teams and participants are encouraged to decorate their homes and turn on porch lights Oct. 3 in celebration of Light the Night and to share photos from their watch parties and mini walks on the Northeast Indiana Light the Night Facebook page, facebook.com/lightthenightnei.

Teams and participants from across northeast Indiana can register for the virtual event and start fundraising at lightthenight.org/events/northeast-indiana.

There's also a link for those who wish to donate to an individual or team.

Participants who register and raise at least $100 by Thursday will receive a Light the Night T-shirt in advance of the virtual event.

The statewide Light the Night fundraising goal is $850,000.

For more information, contact Emilee Deming, campaign development manager, at emilee.deming@lls.org or 260-349-2558, or visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/lightthenightnei.

Rotary adds focus on environment

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Rotary International has added a new area of focus to its six key humanitarian service areas: supporting the environment.

The new and seventh area of focus, according to a Sunday news release, was announced at the recent Rotary International Convention, which was held virtually.

Rotary's areas of focus are categories of service activities supported by global grants.

The new environmental focus area joins these other six: peace building and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and community economic development.

The Rotary Foundation has allocated more than $18 million to environment-related projects over the past five years, a news release said.

“Local clubs like ours will now have the ability to partner with an international club to access global grants for environmental projects,” said Holli Seabury, immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne and chair of the club's International Foundation Committee.

– Journal Gazette