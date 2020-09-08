FWPD launching internal affairs review

Fort Wayne police found a fellow officer – albeit off duty – in a parked car when responding to a "man down" call last week, prompting an internal investigation, a police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said.

The off-duty officer, whom Rosales-Scatena didn't identify, was in a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Lathrop Drive near Bass and Hillegas roads at 11:55 p.m. Thursday. The car wasn't running and appeared to have been parked for a while, she said tonight in a statement.

There was insufficient evidence for an arrest, she said, and the case was turned over to internal affairs for a chief's review.

"Although an arrest was not made, it does not negate the seriousness of any situation involving an off-duty officer," Rosales-Scatena said. "We do not take these matters lightly, and this incident will be investigated internally."

asloboda@jg.net