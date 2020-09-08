Indiana cases top 100,000 milestone

Indiana has passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health said Monday.

The department reported 596 new novel coronavirus cases and four additional deaths in a statement. That brings the statewide totals to 100,394 cases and 3,144 deaths after corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

An additional 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 1,146,572 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,138,868 Sunday, the statement said.

The statement said 42% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available statewide.

An additional 39 cases were reported in Allen County, bringing the total to 5,331. No new deaths were reported, and 182 local patients have been killed by COVID-19, according to the county health department.

Allen County ranks fifth among Indiana counties for the number of cases and third for the number of deaths.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click the COVID-19 testing information link.