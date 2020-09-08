Industry sector called lackluster

Indiana's economic engine is powered by manufacturing. Data show the Hoosier State relies on factory output more heavily than any other U.S. state.

But that dependence hasn't translated into excellence, according to a report last week from the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University.

Indiana earned two A's, three B's and four C's on the 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard. Michael Hicks, the report's author, described the state's performance as lackluster.

“In Indiana, we have a large legacy manufacturing industry with many good firms. But we have utterly failed to turn the corner on our human capital problem,” said Hicks, the research center's director.

The scorecard includes 2020 grades for every U.S. state in nine categories and grades for Indiana in each of those areas every year since 2010. The categories are: manufacturing industry health, logistics industry health, human capital, worker benefit costs, tax climate, expected fiscal liability gap, global reach, sector diversification, and productivity and innovation.

High grades don't necessarily translate to good performance, however.

Educated workers

Indiana received A's in the manufacturing industry health and tax climate categories, areas where the state has notched top grades annually the past decade.

But arguably one of Indiana's strengths – low business taxes – also contributes to one of its greatest weaknesses: human capital. Too few Hoosiers have college degrees or other advanced training, Hicks said.

As a result, Indiana lags in attracting companies that employ workers in white-collar positions, including engineering.

“It doesn't mean we're going to have less factory jobs but that we're going to have less good factory jobs,” he said.

Hicks defined the difference. Good factory jobs pay $22 an hour – or more – with full benefits. That's enough to make a decent living without additional government assistance, he said. In contrast, many of Indiana's factory jobs pay about $14 an hour, he said.

Education quality lags when taxes are low because public schools receive less money from state and local governments. That leads to some high school graduates who aren't prepared to succeed in college, Hicks said. The problem is also felt at the college level.

Indiana ranks 41st nationally in public higher education funding, according to data from State Higher Education Finance, a nonprofit.

The Hoosier State's appropriations to public universities have increased in recent years to $6,139 for each full-time-equivalent student, but that rate still lags the U.S. average of $8,196, according to Charlee Beasor, spokeswoman for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

To increase revenue, universities admit more international and out-of-state students, who pay higher tuition rates than in-state students, Hicks said. Fewer admission slots are available for Hoosiers, which has led the universities to reject some applicants who otherwise would have been accepted.

The makeup of the universities' classes has a lasting effect on the state's human capital rating. Indiana natives are more likely than international and out-of-state students to remain in the state after graduation, improving the quality of Indiana's workforce, he said.

Improving the quality of Indiana's workforce is vital to attracting and retaining employers, said John Sampson, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership's president and CEO. His organization's focus is to transform the 11 counties in northeast Indiana into a globally competitive region.

“The nature of manufacturing is changing, becoming much more automated and requiring credentialed higher skills,” he said last week. “We'll be left behind if our workforce isn't trained.”

The manufacturing scorecard states: “No factor matters more to businesses than the quality and availability of labor. Workers represent the largest single cost of doing business, but, more importantly, they are the source of most innovation and process improvements that distinguish successful firms from those that are not successful.”

Health care costs

The categories “were chosen as those most likely to be considered by site selection experts for manufacturing and logistics firms, and by the prevailing economic research on growth,” according to the report. Each category included multiple variables for each state, which was then ranked first to 50th. Letter grades were assigned based on the standard grade distribution used in higher education, the authors said.

Data sources included the National Science Foundation, the North American Industrial Classification System, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation Center for Transportation Statistics and the U.S. Department of the Census.

Another category where the state shows ample room for improvement is in worker benefit costs, where Indiana earned a B-.

Fringe benefits, including vacation hours, and workers compensation costs factor into the category. But the most significant expense for employers is for health care premiums, Hicks said.

A 2019 Rand Corp. study compared prices private health insurance plans paid to almost 1,600 hospitals in 25 states from 2015 to 2017. Indiana ranked highest among states charging the most, data showed.

Indiana's higher health care costs erase any benefit employers gain from lower taxes – and then some, Hicks said.

“I really think that's where Indiana is at a startling disadvantage,” he said.

Hicks is among those who have criticized pricing at nonprofit providers, including Parkview Health. Parkview CEO Mike Packnett has said the health care system invests heavily in the community. He also called into question the study's methodology.

The data represented about 2% of the population with private insurance coverage. The report's authors admitted “it is possible that estimates are not representative of the prices paid by the broader privately insured population.”

Even so, Indiana has earned a reputation for having higher health care costs than most other states. Part of that equation is the relative poor health of Hoosiers, who have higher rates of obesity, smoking and diabetes than residents of most other U.S. states, multiple studies have found.

Eggs in one basket

Another of Indiana's C grades was in sector diversification.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, said focusing on specific sectors has pros and cons.

By specializing in orthopedics devices and vehicle manufacturing, for example, northeast Indiana created an environment that supports their supply chains, she said. In the case of orthopedics, Warsaw has nurtured research and development, logistics, entrepreneurship and other rungs on the vertical integration ladder, she said.

Another advantage is companies can find trained workers more easily when several employers in an area require the same skill sets.

But when a state depends heavily on just a few manufacturing sectors, the state's economy is more vulnerable “when there is a substantial market disruption,” Blakeman said.

Nurturing such a specialization is akin to putting all one's eggs in one basket, she said.

It's important to remember that some categories on Indiana's scorecard are more important than others to specific employers, Hicks said.

A company canning tomatoes focuses more on the quality of Indiana's highways than on the percentage of Hoosiers with college degrees, for example, while an employer making artificial knees places a premium on finding skilled workers.

Out of state's hands

At least two of the nine categories are out of Hoosiers' control.

Hicks blamed President Donald Trump's trade war with China for weakening Indiana's scores on global reach and logistics industry health. A string of A grades dropped to B+ in both categories on this year's scorecard.

“The trade war pummeled Indiana manufacturers in 2019. We were in a manufacturing recession” before the coronavirus pandemic hit, he said.

“Elimination of tariffs and an easing of international tariff retaliation should return Indiana to an 'A' grade in both categories,” the report states.

Because trade decisions are made at the federal level, the only action Hoosiers can take to influence policy is at the ballot box, Hicks said. Voters need to weigh trade concerns against other priorities when deciding whom to support for president, he added.

State officials' stances on issues, including tax policies and transportation and education spending, could also factor into voters' decisions.

“Indiana,” Hicks said, “has a lot of work to do on fundamentals.”

