Motorcycle rider dies in crash north of Decatur
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
A Fort Wayne man died today when his motorcycle crashed on a curvy road in Adams County north of Decatur, the Indiana State Police said.
Matthew A. Gorman, 27, was traveling north on Winchester Road about 6 p.m. when he entered a downhill curve, ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole, police said. The Adams County Coroner pronounced Gorman dead at the scene.
Police described this portion of Winchester Road as a winding downhill "S" curve just north of County Road 900 North.
"Speed was noted as a possible factor in the crash, with relation to the fact that there was standing water on the road surface from a recent rain storm," police said.
Witnesses told police Gorman was wearing a helmet.
