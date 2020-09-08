Motorcycle rider dies in crash north of Decatur

A Fort Wayne man died today when his motorcycle crashed on a curvy road in Adams County north of Decatur, the Indiana State Police said.

Matthew A. Gorman, 27, was traveling north on Winchester Road about 6 p.m. when he entered a downhill curve, ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole, police said. The Adams County Coroner pronounced Gorman dead at the scene.

Police described this portion of Winchester Road as a winding downhill "S" curve just north of County Road 900 North.

"Speed was noted as a possible factor in the crash, with relation to the fact that there was standing water on the road surface from a recent rain storm," police said.

Witnesses told police Gorman was wearing a helmet.

