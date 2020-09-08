Surgeon suing Women's Health

A surgeon who left Women's Health Advantage in late August is suing for the right to keep treating some of the region's sickest patients.

Dr. Scott Boyd argues in court documents that his specialty is in critically short supply locally. He said some ovarian and uterine cancer patients with Lutheran Preferred insurance would be forced to travel farther or pay significantly more for treatment if he isn't released from his employment contract's noncompete clause and allowed to keep performing operations at Lutheran Health Network's hospitals.

Boyd contends he wouldn't be competing with independently owned Women's Health Advantage because the practice's other providers primarily deliver babies and perform pap smears. They don't perform cancer-related surgeries, his primary focus.

The practice's remaining physicians argue that Boyd agreed to a two-year noncompete clause when he signed on as a partner and should honor it. They say they are recruiting another specialist to take Boyd's place.

The dispute is playing out amid a larger reckoning for the OB-GYN practice. Four more physicians have given notice that they plan to leave Women's Health Advantage by the end of this year. Drs. Francis Esguerra, Kathryn Garner and Thomas Lorenc have sued the practice in Allen County Superior Court. They also seek permission to treat patients locally without waiting two years.

Dr. Craig Hanson plans to leave the practice in December, too, but he isn't involved in the court actions.

The doctors' employment agreement allows the practice's remaining partners to waive the noncompete requirement, but they have chosen to enforce the provision.

The physicians' contract includes a clause that allows the departing doctors to void the noncompete commitment by paying “liquidated damages.” But the practice's remaining physicians aren't making it easy for the departing doctors to choose the payment option, Boyd said.

“It's really getting ugly,” he added.

Money matters

Money lies at the root of the dispute.

Charles Heiny, an attorney representing Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC, parent company of Women's Health Advantage, addressed some aspects of the court cases in an email.

“Dr. Boyd and the other departing physicians are free to practice locally without restriction upon paying the liquidated damages amount which each of them agreed to in the written contracts they signed. The contracts give them that right,” he said.

“Dr. Boyd was chairman of the company's board and Dr. Garner was chair of the (Women's Health Advantage) committee when these contracts were last negotiated and updated. Dr. Esguerra is trained as a lawyer prior to becoming a physician. This is not a case where a person signed an agreement or checked a box to accept terms without understanding the contract terms. They went into these contracts with their eyes wide open. It is not too much to expect a person to honor his agreement.”

Boyd, who left the practice Aug. 28, acknowledged to The Journal Gazette that his contract's noncompete clause might be upheld by the court. In that case, Boyd said, he and the other physicians want to pay “reasonable” liquidated damages.

He considers the amount requested by the practice – $535,000 cash – to be excessive.

During a mediation meeting, Esguerra offered to pay more than the full amount, but said his offer was rejected. Heiny said mediation discussions are confidential but if Esguerra had offered to pay the full amount in cash, his offer would have been accepted and the noncompete requirement dropped.

“I don't know that they have any interest in settling anything,” Esguerra said during a phone interview. “I'm not sure what they want.”

The sides disagree what factors are considered when determining appropriate liquidated damages.

Boyd said they are meant to offset the costs of recruiting and training replacement physicians.

Heiny said the liquidated damages amount in this case “was set by the owners and reflects their own estimate of the actual damages that would be incurred on account of an owner departing and going into competition locally. Those damages would recognize, among other things, the overhead costs which the departing physician is no longer there to pay, the costs of recruiting and hiring replacement physicians, and the impact on revenues due to the physician competing locally.”

Boyd contends the practice's attorneys incorrectly interpreted the contract to arrive at the $535,000 figure by adding specified damages rather than choosing the greater of amounts specified in separate contract sections. One sentence in the contract refers to “whichever (amount) is greater.”

But another sentence in the services contract states that liquidated damages of $350,000 will be “in addition to” any liquidated damages owed under the operating agreement. The operating agreement calls for $150,000 in liquidated damages plus $20,000 for employment costs and $15,000 for administrative and professional fees. That's the sentence Heiny is pointing to.

He said the $535,000 figure is accurate and was increased a few years ago when a physician partner left the practice.

“Dr. Boyd, as the chair of the company's board, was instrumental in encouraging the physicians to increase the amount of the liquidated damages clause to more adequately cover the expenses incurred by the practice when a physician departs,” Heiny said. “Dr. Boyd routinely took a staunch position that the practice should 'follow the Operating Agreement.'”

Bargaining power

Contracts of another sort are also a factor in the five doctors' decision to leave Women's Health Advantage.

As one of the area's few independent specialty practices, Women's Health Advantage doesn't have much leverage when negotiating reimbursement rates with insurance companies, including Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which insures about 33% of the provider's patients, Boyd said.

He contends the lack of bargaining power has hurt the practice financially.

That's why Boyd and the other doctors poised to leave the practice wanted to accept when a private equity firm made an offer to buy parent company Associated Surgeons and Physicians. But ASAP's board rejected the deal.

Heiny confirmed that “those departing physicians who seek a private equity or other transaction have asserted that better reimbursement rates can be achieved with the backing of a private equity or other large institution partner.”

Esguerra said, “Private equity does seem very appealing to us to continue practicing in the area.”

Heiny rejected the idea that being independent has hurt Women's Health Advantage's ability to generate revenue. The practice doesn't need a cash infusion, he said, and “is financially strong now and is confident that it will be able to continue that with its independent, local ownership.”

The practice, Heiny said, “believes it is in the best interests of its patients, employees, and the community to remain independently owned.”

A statement posted on social media Friday evening said Women's Health Advantage is welcoming “several new physicians” in coming months. Heiny said the practice has “a pending offer for an experienced Uro-Gyn physician” and has spoken to another who expressed interest in joining the partnership.

Even so, the loss of the departing doctors could noticeably affect revenue.

Boyd said the five physicians leaving this year are among its top earners, generating about 45% of the total income.

After the last four depart at the end of this year, 13 doctors will remain and seven mid-level providers – six nurse practitioners and one certified nurse midwife – before any new physician partners are added.

Seeking exception

Boyd is the only surgeon currently allowed to operate on ovarian cancer and uterine cancer patients at Dupont and Lutheran hospitals, which are both owned by Lutheran Health Network.

Parkview Health also employs three surgeons practicing gynecologic oncology, and none has privileges to operate in Lutheran-owned hospitals, according to Dr. Praveen Kollipara, a physician with Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology. He wrote a sworn statement in support of Boyd.

But any patients with Lutheran Preferred insurance would have to pay out-of-network rates to be treated by a Parkview physician or travel out of town for care, which would lead to additional expenses for mileage and possible overnight stays, Boyd's lawsuit contends.

Also among Boyd's supporters are local health care providers who contend some patients could suffer unnecessary medical complications if they are operated on by a surgeon who hasn't received the same advanced training he has.

In a statement filed with the court on Boyd's behalf, Lutheran Health Physicians' CEO said the region could support 16 UroGyn specialists, based on the population living in the 23 counties the health care system serves. Instead, the area has only four, including Boyd.

Hanson and Boyd are the only physicians credentialed to perform complex pelvic floor and reconstructive surgeries, among some other complex procedures, at Lutheran Health Network hospitals. Hanson doesn't perform cancer-related surgeries, however.

Hanson is among the doctors leaving Women's Health Advantage. In a sworn statement filed with the court, Hanson said he has given Women's Health Advantage six months' notice of his resignation and plans to leave the practice in December. He is “entertaining all possible job opportunities nationwide.”

Boyd argues it's in the community's interest to keep him practicing in the area. He has offered to forgo offering standard gynecological care, including pap smears, to ensure he wouldn't be in direct competition with his former practice. Esguerra, Garner and Lorenc are pursuing separate legal action because they intend to provide more standard OB-GYN care with a few twists.

Lorenc performs acupuncture and Esguerra treats patients for high-risk pregnancies, sexual dysfunction and sexual health and well being.

Kollipara urged the court to overturn Boyd's noncompete clause because of “how difficult is it to recruit a Gyn-Onc to our community.”

“We have attempted to recruit this subspecialty for over 20 years and have not been successful,” he said.

Dr. Kathryn Einhaus, a local OB-GYN on Dupont Hospital's board, said in a statement that Lutheran's network has had similar challenges trying to recruit a gynecologic oncologist.

And Einhaus said she “can easily attest that without Dr. Boyd in the Fort Wayne region, patients will undoubtedly receive suboptimal care and, in the worst circumstances, have their lives placed at risk.”

