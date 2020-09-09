City named PNC Community of Year

Fort Wayne's momentum has impressed business leaders throughout the state – despite the potential collapse of Electric Works, the city's highest profile economic development project.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has selected Fort Wayne as its 2020 PNC Community of the Year, officials announced Tuesday.

Kevin Brinegar, the chamber's president, highlighted the Summit City's efforts, which included $681 million in downtown revitalization investment.

“As the state's second-largest city, Fort Wayne continues to gain prominence as an outstanding place to live, work and raise a family,” Brinegar said in a statement. “It's a testament to the dedication of business and community leaders in attracting new talent, retaining top talent and enhancing quality of life.”

John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., said the honor recognizes contributions by city and Allen County leaders.

“We have worked together to not only transform downtown Fort Wayne, but to upgrade our neighborhoods, enhance our rural communities, and grow jobs and wages,” Urbahns said in a statement. “We've come a long way, but we must keep improving to reach our goal of becoming a nationally recognized economy.”

Local leaders' submission for the honor included comments from Mayor Tom Henry, who described the city's transformation by saying, “The days of public-private partnerships are here to stay.”

Among the city's public-private partnerships is the multiphase riverfront redevelopment, which especially impressed the selection committee.

Promenade Park, phase one, is “the crown jewel” of local community investment, Henry said. The downtown park, which opened last year, includes kayaking, a tree top canopy trail, playgrounds and an amphitheater.

The second and third phases will focus on mixed-use development.

“We decided some time ago that we needed to embrace our rivers and make them an active part of not only the economic development of our community, but also for leisurely activities and social gatherings,” Henry said in the submission. “Just about this time last summer, we opened phase one and what a magnificent introduction of Fort Wayne. Tens of thousands of people have utilized it.”

Other recent downtown projects include renovation of The Landing, an entertainment district on one block of Columbia Street, and construction of The Bradley, a new boutique hotel.

Private investment over 10 years totals about $1 billion, leveraged by taxpayer dollars invested in parking garages and other complementary economic development, officials said.

The proposed Electric Works project has struggled to win final approval from the city, however.

The $280 million mixed-use development of the former General Electric campus is in jeopardy after city officials last month canceled their economic development agreement with developer RTM Ventures. They cited doubts about the reliability of funding sources and concerns the project wasn't coming together fast enough.

The deal calls for $62 million in local taxpayer money, an investment numerous Fort Wayne business leaders are pushing for, saying the project is too important to the region to let slip away.

Fort Wayne has seen a dramatic improvement in its ability to attract and retain talent through its investment in quality-of-place projects, Greater Fort Wayne said in a news release. Allen County attracted almost 1,500 residents more than the number that moved away last year, the third consecutive year with a positive number, according to Census Bureau data.

Allen County also added almost 1,200 new jobs and more than $52 million in annual payroll last year, officials said. The state chamber, which has about 25,000 members, will present the award to Fort Wayne officials Nov. 21, during its annual awards celebration, which will be a virtual event this year.

The most recent previous Community of the Year recipients were Plymouth, Jasper, Goshen, Fishers and Carmel. Chuck Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound, was named the Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year last year.

