Step taken to probe nixed deal

The Fort Wayne City Council is moving forward with plans to pursue a formal investigation into termination of the Electric Works economic development agreement.

The proposal sponsored by Councilmen Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, was approved in a unanimous vote Tuesday after the Council heard remarks from city officials and the project's developers.

The vote came after three hours of conversation between council members; Nancy Townsend, the city's community development director; Tim Haffner, the city's counsel; and RTM Ventures partners Jeff Kingsbury and Kevan Biggs. Tim Pape, a local attorney, also spoke in favor of the developers.

Council will discuss and hold a preliminary vote on whether to launch the investigation at its Tuesday meeting. Final passage could come Sept. 22.

Put simply, the city “no longer has confidence” in RTM Ventures and will not entertain a revived deal if the firm is the lead developer on the project, Haffner said. The deal, as it once existed, is dead.

“It's time to move on,” Haffner said, adding the city sees “no viable path forward working only with the current developer.”

Haffner added that city officials have had concerns about the project's size and scope from the beginning. Suggestions that RTM Ventures scale back and tackle the project in phases were regularly refused, he said. Interest and principal on bonds and other related expenses for the project would cost the city about $110 million, he added.

“We need a developer with national experience, financial depth, with whom we can have a trusting relationship,” he said, noting that RTM Ventures could still be involved in a future deal – but not in the lead role.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission voted Aug. 3 to terminate the deal. The reason cited was that RTM Ventures fell short of needed financial commitments by about $51 million – $21 million in equity and $30 million – by the July 30 deadline.

The cancellation has spurred concerns that Do It Best, Electric Works' anchor tenant, could leave the community if the development falls through. Do it Best has signed a lease for more than 200,000 square feet at the site.

The economic development agreement was extended five times before the deal was terminated last month, eliminating $62 million in public funding for the project, including $10 million from Fort Wayne's Legacy Fund.

RTM Ventures has maintained the city's assessment is inaccurate. Kevan Biggs, one of the firm's principal partners, said Tuesday that on July 30, the financing was in place by the deadline but without formal commitment letters from each bank. One, Star Financial Bank, had not yet completed its underwriting but provided an email that approval was in process, he said.

That has changed in the past 35 days, Biggs said.

“We now have all of the financial elements committed to this project with the exception of the $62 million in local funding that was pulled,” he said.

Biggs added the firm believed it had met the economic development agreement's terms to a “commercially reasonable” degree June 23, when he told the City Council that the deal was ready to move toward closing. The dictionary definition of “commercially reasonable,” is action taken fairly, “in good faith, and corresponding to commonly accepted commercial practices.”

On the equity side, Biggs said RTM Ventures had a term sheet from a “local group here in the northeast Indiana region,” that had pledged $10 million. The remaining money, Biggs said, would be in the form of deferred developer fees.

RTM Ventures' three principal members have put in – or personally guaranteed – $30 million into the development, he added.

Haffner called the developer's equity “a mirage.”

“What was provided looked like a desperate attempt to manufacture the appearance of real equity, which was simply not there,” he said.

Following the July 30 deadline, city officials received “incomplete pieces of what had been promised,” Haffner said.

“It was all over the board,” he said. “It was hard to tell what was in and what was out.”

RTM Ventures indicated mortgage-holder Octagon planned to defer payment of the firm's debt as “a mezzanine financing piece,” Haffner said, but the city saw no evidence of that.

He also cited an entity called Maumee Development, which had pledged $25 million. The letter the city received committed “up to $25 million with the final amount and on terms at the discretion of the company,” Haffner said, adding “I don't know what this is. I've never seen anything like it.”

Haffner said the city was told Maumee Development was a group of families that preferred to remain confidential.

“There were many other issues with the purported equity,” he said, “but the best conclusion we could come to was it just wasn't there.”

