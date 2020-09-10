Tax abatement funds will remain in Huntertown

New or expanding companies seeking a tax abatement in Huntertown now will have any voluntary contribution they make toward the process stay in Huntertown.

The Huntertown Town Council on Tuesday night passed the measure, introduced by Republican council member Brandon Seifert, by a 4-0 vote.

Seifert said his proposal came after the council set up its own redevelopment commission in 2019 instead of continuing to rely on the Allen County Redevelopment Commission.

When companies apply for tax abatements, they have the option of contributing 5% or 10% of the abatement amount to continue county efforts to attract or expand businesses. The money typically goes to a county-administered fund.

The contributions are voluntary, but companies earn extra points that can be used to up a company's score to qualify for a larger abatement.

County Council decides how the money will be spent on improvement projects, which can be anywhere in the county redevelopment commission's jurisdiction. Eligible projects include water, sanitary and storm-sewer lines and other related drainage projects, building or reconstructing streets, related street and traffic lights and rail spurs or sidings.

Now Huntertown will keep the contributed money for projects in Huntertown, Seifert said.

After establishing its own redevelopment commission last year, “We are now our own entity,” he said. “We stand on our own two legs.”

Elissa McGauley, Allen County Redevelopment Commission director, said Tuesday she had not been contacted about the proposal or its impact on the county fund. However, Huntertown was assisted by the county in creating the town's redevelopment commission, she said.

McGauley acknowledged few companies voluntarily contribute, although if they do, the county bills the company for the amount.

Seifert said there was no reason to contact the county redevelopment commission about the change. He added a precedent for retaining funds for use in the municipality where they are collected exists in the way the county bridge tax is handled.

Seifert said since 2013 the county fund handling the contributions has amassed $732,000, according to Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan.

Seifert added he did not know how much of that money came from Huntertown projects or how much the change would generate.

He said he and the council did not think it was fair for Huntertown companies' voluntary contributions fund a project in some other area of the county.

“We feel if a company does contribute, good for them,” he said.

Any money that might accrue to Huntertown under the newly passed plan “doesn't hurt” the town's finances, he said.

