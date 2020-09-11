1,104 trees approved for parks, streets

Fort Wayne will get 1,104 new trees along streets and in parks in the coming year, a more than $244,000 investment by the city.

And there's not an ash tree among them.

The local Parks and Recreation Board learned that Thursday from Derek Veit, the parks department's superintendent of urban forest.

Veit said the devastation of the city's urban canopy by the emerald ash borer pest in recent years taught the city a costly lesson – the need to diversify the species of trees selected for planting to prevent mass infestation.

“We've learned from the ash borer and Dutch elm disease and chestnut blight before that,” Veit said, before the board approved a $244,395 contract with Shade Trees Unlimited of Columbia City to supply trees from 35 species.

The amount is slightly above last year's spending of $207,685 and represents an increase of 126 trees, Veit told The Journal Gazette after the meeting. The Department of Public Works is planting and paying for 70 of this year's trees, he said.

The list year contains many common trees, including disease-resistant American elm hybrids, pin and red oaks and sugar maples. But also making the list are lesser-known American hornbeams, good for park plantings because they are sensitive to drought and salt and are low branching, and Maidenhair trees, also known as ginkos.

Or, sometimes, “stinkos” – by those well acquainted with the trees' unpleasantly aromatic fruit.

The largest number of trees from a single species, 167, will be Kentucky coffee trees, which have a high tolerance for pollution and wide range of soils and no serious insect or pest problems, according to a parks department publication on suitable street trees for Fort Wayne.

Other species with large numbers are the American elm hybrids (124), Japanese tree lilacs (107) and sugar maples (77).

Some of the more unusual trees are the London planetree, which is fast-growing and resistant to the common disease anthracnose, and kasura tree, a shade tree with foliage that changes color throughout the year.

A single bald cypress also made the list. Veit said that's because the tree grows well in wet, marshy conditions that may not be conducive for other species.

In other business, the board:

• Approved nearly $270,000 in additional costs for Promenade Park. Hagerman Construction of Fort Wayne will receive an additional $19,323 for labor costs such as moving barricades to prepare for opening ceremonies. Hamilton Hunter Builders of Fort Wayne will receive $250,000 for unanticipated costs incurred when permitting issues delayed pouring concrete from spring until fall and additional winterization was needed. Crews also faced flooding that upped costs.

• Approved adding 1.25 acres to Gren Park, off Cambridge Boulevard and Trinity Avenue just north of West State Boulevard. The acreage is unimproved and abuts the park but is privately owned, although many users of the neighborhood park do not know that, said Steve McDaniel, parks department director. The acquisition will cost about $7,000, including paperwork fees.

• Approved an increase in the rental security fee for the Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory from $35 an hour, established in 2005, to $50 an hour.

