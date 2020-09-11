Absentee ballots to be mailed Sept. 18

Absentee ballots will be sent out Sept. 18 as originally planned, Allen County's director of elections said Friday.

Elections officials had originally sought to begin mailing absentee ballots to applicants on Wednesday because the volume of mailed ballots is already much higher than it was in 2016. There was worry, Elections Director Beth Dlug said, that postal workers would not be able to handle the increase. Dlug had expected to discuss the matter with the Allen County Election Board on Friday.

But that was all sorted out prior to the meeting, Dlug said in an email. The Election Board was able to work out its logistical issues with its mail vendor, meaning there is no need to change the normal procedure.

Under state law, the first round of absentee ballots must be mailed 45 days before the November general election. The rule applies only to applicants who requested ballots between mid-June and the 45-day deadline. After that, ballots must be sent to residents the same day their application is received and approved by the Election Board.

Residents have until Oct. 22 to request an absentee ballot. Information on how to do so is available at www.allencountyvoters.info.

