Decision today on absentee ballots

As a crucial deadline approaches, the Allen County Election Board will decide today whether to allow election officials to send the first round of absentee ballots earlier than usual.

The election board has been receiving absentee ballot applications since mid-June, and must send out its first batch of mailed ballots by Sept. 18. Typically, the election board sends out its first round of ballots on the deadline date, which under state law falls 45 days before Election Day, Director of Elections Beth Dlug said Thursday.

Ballots associated with applications that come in after the 45-day deadline must be mailed the same day the application is received and approved. Voters have until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22 to request an absentee ballot.

Since the volume of absentee ballot applications has significantly increased during the pandemic, Dlug said it will be much easier for staff and postal workers to begin the process Wednesday.

So far, 14,875 Allen County voters have requested mailed ballots. There were only about 1,100 absentee ballots sent out during the first wave in 2016, Dlug said.

“Because we have so many going out this time, we want to stagger that,” she said. “We want to do about 5,000 a day.”

Dlug added she was initially unsure whether that was possible under state law, but noted state election officials have indicated it is allowed.

Dlug said she thinks between 15,000 and 18,000 absentee ballots will be mailed by Sept. 18. She also estimated that close to 50,000 mailed ballots will be submitted by Nov. 3, which could take up to four days to count.

About 35,000 people mailed in ballots for the primary election in June.

