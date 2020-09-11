IU Health sees local practice growing

Demand for appointments with IU Health Fort Wayne physicians is strong and getting stronger.

The seven physicians at the health care provider's Engle Road office each have been adding 10 to 15 new patients every week, said Shelley Teagle, practice administrator.

“It hasn't been slowing down,” she said Thursday. “It's increasing.”

Indiana University Health Fort Wayne's newest medical office will open Monday at Stellhorn and Lahmeyer roads with five doctors and about 25 support staff. Teagle gave The Journal Gazette an exclusive tour of the building Thursday.

IU Health invested more than $15 million on construction and equipment for the medical office that includes primary and urgent care, advanced imaging and full laboratory services in 25,000 square feet.

The urgent care center is equipped to treat various illnesses and injuries, including colds, flu, earaches, stomach aches, allergic reactions, fractures, sprains and minor burns. Imaging services now available are X-ray, ultrasound, mammogram and DEXA scans for bone density. CT and MRI machines are coming, Teagle said.

The northeast Fort Wayne site is IU Health's first investment in construction. Other local offices are in leased space.

The new office has been accepting appointments online and is booked for about the next month, but the schedule isn't full.

“We keep same-day appointments open for patients,” Teagle said. “There's nothing worse than being sick and needing your doctor but not being able to get in.”

Among the physicians at the new office are a married couple, Dr. Rachel Grimmer and Dr. Robert Campbell. Campbell is a Fort Wayne native. The Midwestern University medical school graduates recently completed their residencies near Chicago.

Teagle said the new office was designed with COVID-19 pandemic precautions in mind. Grimmer validated that approach.

“Everyone came into this with good ideas of what's been going on in the last couple of months and what's working in other locations,” Grimmer said.

Campbell said IU Health's leadership has been “very accessible” and supportive to staff as they prepare to open the new office.

“I don't think we've bothered them enough to block our phone numbers, but ... ,” he said, trailing off and laughing.

Also treating patients at the new office will be Dr. Kent Farnsworth, who went to court last year in hopes of voiding his one-year noncompete clause with Lutheran Medical Group.

He described the IU Health system as a “very patient-centered, very friendly environment in which to practice.”

Farnsworth, 67, is resuming local practice at an age when many people choose to retire.

“It's just energizing, the trust and friendship you have with your patients,” he said. “I think it would be difficult to replace with a hobby.”

