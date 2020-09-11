State adds 764 cases, 13 deaths

Health officials announced Thursday that 764 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 13 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 102,243 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, after corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 3,186 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said.

It said an additional 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 1,164,141 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,158,018 Wednesday. A total of 1,584,532 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

In Allen County, another 48 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 36 confirmed cases and 12 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 5,454 cases and 184 deaths Thursday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 207 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

For testing locations and sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.