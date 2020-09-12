State reports highest 1-day new case total

Indiana reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases Friday, breaking a record set Aug. 6.

Friday's new cases stood at 1,282, three more than the previous high.

But, like many sports records this COVID-19 year, Friday's case statistic has an asterisk behind it.

Indiana State Department of Health officials reported the day's numbers included 279 from adding a testing facility to the state's electronic reporting system.

“This onboarding resulted in the addition of 279 cases, 9,434 tested individuals, and 15,814 tests administered to today's counts,” the state's COVID-19 dashboard says.

Without the additional cases, the state's daily case count would be 1,003 – still well above the numbers reported in the last week. Cases statewide have ranged from a low of 389 on Sept. 7 to 1,077 on Sept. 4, with most days having around 600 to 850 reported cases.

The state reported 10 new deaths Friday for a total of 3,196. Indiana's total cases stand at 103,505.

Allen County reported 57 new cases and one new death Friday, bringing its totals to 5,511 cases and 185 deaths. The county's seven-day positivity rate for all people tested, updated Wednesday, puts the county at 7%, behind three other northeast Indiana counties.

Kosciusko County's rate stands at 9.5%, LaGrange County's at 8.3% and DeKalb County's at 7.5%. All the counties are in a cautionary zone for positivity.

The state's overall positivity rate is 5.1%. The percentage recommended for safer reopening is 5%.

DeKalb County on Friday reported three deaths, all in patients over 80 years old, and five new cases, bringing total cases to 408 and deaths to 12.

