Volunteer workers honor Patriot Day in New Haven

New Haven city workers and volunteers took to the streets Friday afternoon in what they hope will become a traditional way of marking the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

About 30 people picked up trash, trimmed trees, cleaned out gutters and cut down weeds and brush so it could be hauled away.

Standing in the yard of an elderly man's ranch home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood as dead branches of a mulberry tree downed in a recent storm were dragged to a bright red dump truck, Dave Shanebrook, New Haven code enforcement officer, said he knew the work would be appreciated.

“It's going to be huge for this guy,” Shanebrook said. “He's got the desire to do it, but he's physically not able to do it. We can get it cleared and remove stuff, and we can make it manageable for him.”

Shanebrook said the homeowner was consulted on what he wanted done before work began, and the man and a friend helped with some preliminary work.

If the homeowner had to hire someone, it could have cost several hundred dollars, Shanebrook said.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael told volunteers gathered outside City Hall before fanning out for their tasks that even 19 years later, Sept. 11 memories can still raise “a gamut of emotions” from fear and anger to sadness and a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood.

“What I remember about that day was a sense of kindness ... that we were going to get through anything together,” he said.

The city worked with NeighborLink, a Fort Wayne nonprofit organization that recruits volunteers to do chores residents can't in putting together the way to mark Patriot Day, a first for the community of about 15,000.

Five homes in the Meadowbrook and Tanglewood neighborhoods were chosen for assistance, some because they had code violations, said Beth McAvoy, NeighborLink director of operations.

Neighbors said the homes were built in the 1960s and '70s and many are still occupied by their original owners.

The trash cleanups occurred in and around Schnelker Park and along Broadway, McMichael said.

“I don't know of a better way ... to channel those feelings that might come up than putting them to work for others,” McMichael said.

“This is just an example of how great this community is.”

Jim Rebber, a public works department employee, said the work he was doing at the Meadowbrook property was similar to what he does every day. But doing it to commemorate Sept. 11 made it special.

He said he has no personal connection to the events of that day – when commandeered planes hit New York City's twin towers, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a farm field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

But he can't forget what it was like. To remember the historic occasion, he and his family recently watched a TV documentary.

“We had our kids watching it,” he said. “They were born in 1998 and 2000. So they have no idea.”

