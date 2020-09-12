Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo has its seventh reticulated giraffe.

A female reticulated giraffe calf was born Sept. 4, weighing in at 134 pounds and standing 6 feet tall.

The zoo said people can help name the new giraffe on the zoo's Facebook page @FWkidszoo.

“Keepers first noticed signs of labor with mom Faye around lunch time. Animal care and veterinarian staff monitored labor progression carefully, and at 2:03 p.m. the calf was born,” Amber Eagleson, area curator for the African Journey and Indonesian Rain Forest, said in a statement Friday. “The calf stood for the first time within 30 minutes and was successfully nursing within the hour.”

The zoo veterinary team performed an exam 24 hours after birth. The exam included confirmation that antibodies had been passed in colostrum during nursing to the calf. “This is essential for the calf's immune system development,” Dr. Kami Fox, staff veterinarian, said.

The zoo is now home to a herd of five female and two male reticulated giraffes. The newest addition is mom Faye's second calf. Her first calf, Thabisa, was born in November 2017. Mom and baby will remain behind the scenes for a few weeks as introductions with the rest of the herd are made, the zoo said.

“If weather permits, mom and baby may still make their formal appearance for guests in October,” Bonnie Kemp, director of communication, said. “Watch our social media and website for updates on baby news and for the opportunity to help us name our little one.”

The zoo's baby girl becomes the newest ambassador representing wild giraffes in Africa. Giraffe populations continue to plummet because of poaching, habitat destruction and civil unrest. The Giraffe Conservation Foundation has been working to research giraffes and implement ways to save the animals. The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo contributes annually to Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

To learn more about giraffe conservation and how to help, visit kidszoo.org.