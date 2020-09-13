Different vibe to Buddy Walk

April Conley will never forget the sadness that accompanied her son's birth.

Oh, it wasn't her sadness. The Fort Wayne woman, who had suffered four miscarriages, was thrilled to give her two toddler daughters a little brother.

It was the doctor and nurses who expressed sadness after seeing the bouncing baby boy had Down syndrome, a condition that hadn't been detected before delivery. The genetic disorder causes developmental and intellectual delays.

The appropriate response to the birth of a Down syndrome baby isn't “I'm sorry,” Conley said. It's “congratulations!”

“They're people, too, and they deserve as much of a life as anyone,” she said. “Things may take a bit longer developmentally, but with time and patience, we'll get there.”

Conley's son Braxton, now a first-grader, was among the participants Saturday in the Buddy Walk annual fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana, or DSANI. His family, friends and supporters contributed almost $8,000 to the nonprofit, the most raised by any group.

Shelley Yoder, the association's executive director, said this year's goal was $100,000, a little less than last year's record-setting total of $103,000. As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, about $77,000 was raised.

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to rethink the event, which in recent years has been held at Parkview Field and included crafts, games, face painting and a dance party.

This year, participants were asked to walk 1.2 miles on their own – in their neighborhood, at a park or a school. Afterward, they were invited to drive through Turnstone's parking lot to receive a medal and goody bag.

Cassy White and her 16-year-old son, Jeremiah Cook, were on this year's organizing committee. The outgoing high school student helped blow up the blue and yellow balloons decorating the parking lot, talked to friends and welcomed visitors.

“He's so extra,” White said of her son. “It gives Jeremiah a sense of being part of something because the Buddy Walk is his favorite thing of the year. He loves being Team Miah.”

About 150 people registered to walk this year, just a tenth of last year's 1,500 participants. But, Yoder said, registration wasn't mandatory. Only about 400 registered before last year's Buddy Walk.

“This year looks a little different, but we're very happy to celebrate the accomplishments and abilities of our honored walkers, our friends with Down syndrome,” Yoder said of the 22nd annual local event, which is modeled on a national fundraiser.

All local donations stay in the region to benefit the programs, activities, outreach services, day camps, educational workshops and advocacy initiatives.

“We do all kinds of things for our families,” Yoder said.

DSANI represents people with Down syndrome and their families in 11 northeast Indiana counties. The organization offers programs including play groups for kids, support groups for parents, outings to sporting events and holiday parties.

A major initiative is outreach to new and expectant parents, Yoder said. That's where Conley, now the mother of four, comes in. She visits moms and dads in maternity wards to deliver a gift bag of books and toys – and a pep talk.

“It's OK. It's OK to have emotions because you're just finding this out,” she said of new parents' reactions.

Conley has settled into a comfortable routine that includes dishing out the same discipline to Braxton as her other three children.

“He's the one kiddo that people just flock to,” she said. “He loves to love. There's no judging. We can all learn from that.”

