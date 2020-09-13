Survey reports large faith in hospitals

Northeast Indiana voters overwhelmingly trust hospitals and believe hospitals are responding well to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent poll results released by the Indiana Hospital Association.

Health insurance and drug companies received only a fraction of the public support hospitals did.

The statewide survey of 800 Hoosier voters – conducted Aug. 13 to 16 by Bellwether Research & Consulting – found 71% of participants generally trust hospitals.

That percentage jumped to 84% – the highest in the state – for Indiana's 3rd Congressional District. The state has nine of them, and the 3rd comprises all of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Jay, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties and portions of Blackford and Kosciusko counties.

Statewide, health insurance companies had the trust of 33% of respondents. Drug companies were trusted by 32%. The survey's margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Ben Miles, president of Parkview Regional Medical Center & Affiliates, said Parkview Health stepped up “in unprecedented ways” to serve the community at the pandemic's onset.

“It was important for us to take a leadership role during the pandemic,” he said in an email. “At Parkview, we believe that health care is personal, so we have adapted the way we deliver care to best meet our patients' needs. By quickly expanding our virtual care options and implementing significant safety measures inside our facilities, patients can feel confident receiving care in any care setting.”

Miles said Parkview has provided more than health care in the last several months.

“We've also supported local businesses in planning for a safe reopening with our Business Connect program, and we've had ongoing communication with the public to share important COVID-19 information,” he said.

Parkview doctors, human resources and innovation executives this spring participated in a webinar series advising employers how to safely reopen. The sessions were co-sponsored by Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.

Parkview officials also negotiated a new contract with insurer Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield during the pandemic.

During the talks, Anthem pressured Parkview to lower prices after a study found the local health care provider to be the most expensive in the state.

Parkview officials pushed back, saying the study's conclusions were flawed because the methodology was unfair. Comparing other data found in the same study, Parkview's prices were actually lower than those of Indiana University Health, they said.

The nonprofit Rand Corp., which conducted that study, is scheduled to release updated results Friday. The report will include data from 49 states and details on the highest-priced health care systems in each state. This year's report also examines professional fees and new quality data, a news release said.

Miles said that in the wake of the Rand study and Anthem negotiations, Parkview officials have shifted focus “from price to value and affordability.”

The nonprofit health care provider is changing the ways it works with employers and insurers, he said.

“We are partnering with employers to create value-based benefit design and partnering with insurance companies to create value-based insurance design, where the two are not only in alignment but also allow for shared risk – and reward – among all,” Miles said. “This shift requires that we support one another with data transparency, shared goals and a focus beyond just price.”

Healthier patients is the goal, he said.

“Improving patient outcomes will reduce the overall cost of care and create greater value for patients,” he added.

Lutheran Health Network, the other large local hospital system, couldn't be reached for comment late last week.

Survey participants blamed health insurance companies and drug companies for rising health care costs. The polls found 68% of respondents think health insurance companies make too much money and 75% think drug companies make too much money. Statewide, 38% say hospitals make too much money.

When asked which concerns them more, 74% of surveyed voters chose health insurance company profits while 18% selected hospital profits.

Tony Felts, Anthem's spokesman, provided data from America's Health Insurance Plan that show only 2.3 cents of each dollar paid in premiums goes toward insurance company profit.

Prescription drugs, doctor services, and office and clinic visits each account for more than 20% of total insurer spending, the data show. Hospitals stays amount to just slightly more than 16 cents of each dollar. The accompanying graphic is from 2018.

Felts said Indianapolis-based Anthem has provided additional support to policyholders and providers during the pandemic, including:

• Waiving all cost-sharing for COVID-19 diagnostic tests and treatment through Dec. 31.

• Increasing access to virtual care and waiving cost-sharing for telehealth and phone visits, including for mental health, through Sept. 30.

• Working with providers to accelerate claims processing, resolving claims and accelerating payments to support state-specific Medicaid programs.

The Anthem Foundation also has committed $50 million for nonprofits in Indiana and nationwide, Felts said.

Brian Tabor, the Indiana Hospital Association's president, commented on the survey's results.

“Indiana's hospitals sincerely appreciate the trust that Hoosiers have placed in them,” he said in a statement. “Our complete focus has been on providing care 24/7 to all patients and maintaining a high state of readiness into the future.”

“Clearly, this is a challenging time for all Hoosiers, and it is vital that our health care delivery system remains strong,” he added.

The poll also showed 88% of surveyed Hoosiers believe hospitals and health care providers make a positive difference in their communities. The survey also found 9 in 10 participants think hospitals' financial well being is critical to the state's economy.

Rob McLin, chairman of the Indiana Hospital Association's board and president and CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital, said it makes sense.

“Hospitals are the cornerstones in their communities,” he said in a statement. “Not only do they provide health care, they are frequently one of the largest, if not the largest employer.”

Parkview Health is northeast Indiana's largest employer with more than 13,000 workers.

Lutheran's most recently disclosed employee count was about 7,000.

The new coronavirus is the top concern for 34% of surveyed voters statewide. Jobs and the economy ranked highest for 22%. Third place – at 13% – was a tie between education/public schools and crime/safety.

