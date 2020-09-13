West Central offers virtual tours

What a wonder the home at 1017 W. Berry St. is.

It's the Sugar Plum Fairy of the West Central Neighborhood with its charming pink stucco and tiara at the top of the two-, maybe three-story Italianate, a jewel nearly lost when General Telephone Co. wanted to tear it down for a parking lot.

The 1886 home, now on the National Historic Register, was first occupied by people named Christian, Lisette and Henrietta.

It was moved in 1980 from East Berry Street to its current address by ARCH, Fort Wayne's historic preservation organization. The home was one of 29 featured Saturday during the 38th annual West Central Home & Garden Tour.

The self-guided tour, which required some changes because of the coronavirus pandemic, started at the Swinney Homestead at 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd. Visitors could download a free app to virtually tour the homes, which were not open to walk through. A swipe to the left on the app showed more exterior and interior photos of each home. The tour is free and will take place today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organized by Cindy and Greg Brandt, who moved to the neighborhood about three years ago from southwest Fort Wayne in search of urban excitement and the arts, the tour also featured an ArtsFest and an expert gardener speaking on past and present gardening practices, native plants and composting at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on West Washington Street.

Connie Mettler, another relatively new neighborhood resident, lined up nearly 30 booths where local and regional artists sold paintings, jewelry, mosaics, dried flower art, metal art including wind chimes and garden art and ceramics by Joe Pelka.

“I wanted to do something nice for the neighborhood,” Mettler said. “It's such a lovely place to live.”

The Brandts said the tour was nearly canceled because of the coronavirus, but it was quickly clear that there was willingness despite the dreariness and health fears.

The virtual tour created through the app #PocketSights made it possible for 29 homes, rather than the usual dozen.

“We sit outside on our porch and talk to people,” Cindy Brandt said, pointing toward a home on Garden Street, across the street from Swinney Park. Their home, a slate blue with trim in four colors, is also featured on the tour.

West Central architecture reflects the taste of local gentry at a time when the moneyed class built grand homes on Berry, Wayne, Washington and adjoining streets.

According to the West Central Neighborhood's website, the neighborhood was working class until it became fashionable to live downtown.

Industrialists and other well-off residents built these mansions between 1830 and 1950. Greek Revival, Italianate, Neocolonial, Richardsonian Romanesque, red brick and massive stone, the homes that are impressive today were impressive then as well.

“Even the alleys are beautiful,” said watercolorist John Kelty, who stood at his easel outside the West Berry pink gumdrop house to paint it. “(The houses) are just gorgeous. I mean, look around here, there's a painting in every one.”

When Kelty was in high school 40 years ago, “you didn't want to be down here after dark.” The big homes had been “all chopped up into apartments.”

Residents with a love of history and architecture moved to save them and now many have returned to single-family homes.

People congregated in front of the Castle Fine Art gallery on West Wayne Street. The buzz wasn't just the bees covering large sedum blossoms on the front lawn, but the “for sale” sign outside.

The 1905 turreted stone landmark was restored over decades, but Fort Wayne experts want it to stay a fine art emporium. Asking price is $1.23 million.

Jodi Brodbeck and Linda Freund, both of Fort Wayne, hadn't been to a West Central Neighborhood tour for quite some time, but Saturday was a beautiful day and they wanted to see the houses, Freund said.

“Everyone is feeling cooped up because of the coronavirus,” Brodbeck said. “It sounded like a wonderful idea.”

