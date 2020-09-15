City Council pursues investigation of Electric Works decision

A Fort Wayne City Council investigation into termination of an economic development agreement for the Electric Works project will move forward, following a 5-3 preliminary vote Tuesday.

The investigation will cover the decision-making process behind an Aug. 3 decision by the city's Redevelopment Commission to cancel the deal with RTM Ventures, the firm that owns the site. A final City Council vote on the resolution will be held on Sept. 22.

"Since we cannot get Mayor (Tom) Henry and his deputy to voluntarily share their logic model, their motives, the process for terminating the (economic development agreement) with RTM and present hard evidence of their rationale and communications, Councilman (Tom) Didier and I have pursued an alternative at our disposal allowed by state statute," Hines said.

The resolution launches an investigation and does not automatically issue subpoenas. Instead, a three-person investigation committee would have to request a subpoena from the entire City Council.

If the subpoena would require an elected official to testify in person, six council members would need to approve the request, under an amendment offered by Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st. All other in-person subpoenas would need to be approved by a simple majority vote.

An amendment offered by Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, expanded the list of people and entities that could be subpoenaed during the investigation to include, among others, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the City Council.

