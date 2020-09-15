Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:00 am
Top justice home after positive test
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush has tested positive for a COVID-19 infection but has not yet developed severe symptoms, the state Supreme Court announced Monday.
Rush, who is quarantined, learned about her infection Sunday and underwent the test after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus, the court said in a statement.
Rush has been working remotely and hasn't been to the Statehouse, where the Supreme Court justices have offices, since Sept. 1, the court said. Rush is under a doctor's care but has not gone to a hospital for treatment, court spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.
“The chief justice does not have severe symptoms at this point,” Dolan said. “She just received the confirmation of a positive test and is in the early stages of the virus.”
The 62-year-old Rush has been Indiana's chief justice since 2014. She was a Tippecanoe County judge before being picked for the state Supreme Court in 2012.
Offices for the Supreme Court remain open, the court said.
