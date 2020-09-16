Holcomb: Virus spread is low in Indiana, COVID-19 still 'uber infectious'

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is in the top 10 for lowest spread rate of COVID-19, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.

The effective reproduction rate for Indiana is 0.94, according to Becker’s Hospital Review – an entity that tracks the rate nationally.

Holcomb said the number generally shows how many other people each infected person passes the virus to, and Indiana's rate is less than one. The state is tied for ninth with South Dakota.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said it is a complicated mathematical formula but indicates Indiana is doing well curbing COVID-19.

The worst rate in the nation is currently 1.28 in Wisconsin.

An updated state map also shows Indiana counties making improvements. None are in the red, or highest level of concern; two are in orange; 42 are in yellow and 48 are in blue. Last week, seven counties were in the orange category.

Box said this shows Hoosiers are doing the right things – such as wearing masks and social distancing – and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

Holcomb repeatedly stressed the importance of masks Wednesday, saying he doesn’t enjoy every second of wearing them, but it means Indiana will get through the pandemic more quickly and with less destruction.

“The virus hasn't changed. It is still uber infectious," the governor said.

nkelly@jg.net