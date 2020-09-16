Letters seek answers on Electric Works

A pair of letters regarding the fate of the Electric Works development south of downtown were sent and delivered Wednesday, a day after the Fort Wayne City Council voted to open an investigation into the termination of the public-private partnership with the site's developer.

One letter sought answers about to the state's involvement in the project, while the other answered questions council members raised more than a month ago.

The first letter, addressed to Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger, seeks information on the status of state tax credits awarded to the project. The letter was written by Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, and signed by Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Glynn Hines, D-6th.

"The city council, concerned about the opportunity cost of not completing the deal with RTM, promptly sent a formal letter to (the Redevelopment Commission) asking about the status of the state's funding contribution, fearing it could be gone forever from the project," the letter said. "A month later, the city council has not received a response from the mayor or the redevelopment director addressing the state financing question."

In 2018, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation awarded RTM Ventures, the site's owners, more than $50 million in Industrial Recovery Tax Credits. In February, state officials announced the Indiana Economic Development Corporation would offer $1.6 million in conditional tax credits to Do It Best, which has signed a lease with RTM Ventures to serve as the project's anchor tenant. The IEDC also offered the company up to $200,000 in training grants.

Electric Works has also been awarded Federal Historic Preservation and New Markets tax credits.

The future of state tax credits for Electric Works was cast into uncertainty on Aug. 3, when the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission voted to terminate its agreement with RTM Ventures. City officials at the time said the development firm had not fulfilled the terms of the economic development agreement by the July 30 deadline. The economic development agreement was extended five times since it was signed in 2018.

Some council members have criticized the move and have called on Mayor Tom Henry and Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer to appear before council to explain the decision to terminate the deal. Henry and Bandemer have declined those invitations.

The city spent about $993,023 in legal fees, for matters related to Electric Works, from February 2018 through May 2020, city spokesman John Perlich said Wednesday.

The council members' letter also asks Schellinger to confirm whether the IEDC approved RTM Ventures' capital and financing, and to weigh in on whether the developer satisfied the economic development agreement.

The second letter – sent to the city council from Community Development Director Nancy Townsend – answered questions submitted to city administrators Aug. 5.

Townsend's answers largely echoed comments made during a Sept. 8 public hearing on the subject. Officials at that time said the city remains committed to developing the site, but will not work with RTM Ventures if the firm continues to serve as the lead on the project.

In response to a question that asked whether obtaining the property was a priority, Townsend wrote that the Redevelopment Department must be "an integral part of selecting a developer/development team" and must review a proposed project in order to enter into a new development agreement.

"We want to hear, and have heard, from development parties and partnerships who are interested in redeveloping the GE Campus," Townsend wrote. "We have offered to (RTM Ventures) the opportunity to participate in (a request for proposals) process in partnership with a community partner such as (Greater Fort Wayne Inc.) to search for and identify a developer partner with the experience and resources to bring the project to fruition," Townsend wrote.

