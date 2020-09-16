Police seek help in solving shootings, killings

The list of unsolved 2020 homicides and critical shootings includes only seven names, but the Fort Wayne Police Department wants to make it even shorter – with the public's help.

"We know people in this community know what happened," police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said Wednesday afternoon outside the Rousseau Centre. "We know there are people who know who these people are that are killing people. We'd like them to come forward."

Rosales-Scatena said dozens of people were around when Jalen Lindsey was shot to death July 5 on Corydon Court in northeast Fort Wayne, but nobody has come forward with information.

"As a community," she said, "we need to band together and say no to violence."

There have been 36 homicides in Allen County this year, as of Wednesday. The record high is 49 homicides in 2016, which was followed by 41 homicides in 2017 and 46 in 2018.

Two of this year's unsolved deaths stemmed from violence in previous years – a 2017 attack resulting in blunt force trauma and a 2019 shooting. The victims, both women, died in recent months and therefore are included in this year's count.

Multiple reasons – fear, mistrust and a reluctance to be labeled a snitch – can prevent witnesses from speaking to police, Rosales-Scatena said, but it's important they share information.

"The violence in Fort Wayne is becoming larger than it should be," she said.

Anyone with information can call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867

asloboda@jg.net