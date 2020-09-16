United Way names workplace campaign awards

The United Way of Allen County announced the recipients Tuesday of its 2019 Workplace Campaign Awards.

Every year, United Way of Allen County recognizes partners who have made a significant impact through the use of a workplace campaign. These awards are given based on the size of the organizations and their uses of workplace giving best practices.

• The 2019 Spirit of Giving Award recognizes Hallmark Home Mortgage for exemplary leadership from CEO/President Deborah Sturges, who leads her employees by example as a Tocqueville donor and leader of United Way's Tocqueville Society and Leadership Circle.

HHM encourages year-round engagement through volunteerism, donating hours of time and talent through their media team by assisting United Way of Allen County with the creation of impact videos that are crucial to strong workplace campaigns and United Way's overall mission, the United Way said.

• The 2019 Campaign Award Recipient for Outstanding Large Organization recognizes Brotherhood Mutual for educating its staff on the barriers facing ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) households in Allen County, while also recognizing Brotherhood's accomplishment in running a best practices campaign that exceeded its fundraising and participation goals.

• The 2019 Campaign Award for Outstanding Small Organization recognizes TransWorks for its supportive leadership which led to increased participation and donation value over the past year. TransWorks receives this award in recognition of its understanding of the importance of participation, support, and employee engagement.

TransWorks is recognized not only for its financial donations but for the donation of its time as well, supporting Kindergarten Countdown, Cold Weather Kit Builds, and United Way's Emergency Relief Fund, the United Way said.

• The 2019 Campaign Award Recipient for Outstanding Medium Organization recognizes Weigand Construction for its consistency in giving back to the community. It used best practices that included offering a corporate match, participating in year-round engagement, and encouraging volunteerism. Weigand's other best practices also include using the expert skills of area labor-skilled tradesmen.

• The 2019 Campaign Award Recipient for Outstanding Partner Agency recognizes Community Transportation Network. CTN offers transportation to many people who would otherwise experience a barrier with their community from lack of transportation.

In addition to exceeding its fundraising and participation goals, CTN and its leaders are involved with sharing in ways to partner and give back to the community, the United Way said.