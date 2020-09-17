Ardmore's new look celebrated

Fort Wayne officials on Wednesday dedicated a second chance to make a first impression at the southeast corner of Ardmore Avenue and Airport Expressway.

Mayor Tom Henry cut a red ribbon to celebrate completion of project that includes a 25-foot monument-style sign, street widening, decorative street lights, four other directional signs, a trail segment, curb cuts and ramps, and curb and drainage improvements.

All are designed to give visitors driving from Fort Wayne International Airport to lodgings in the city a good first impression of the city, the mayor said.

“My administration believes in the psychology of first impressions,” Henry said, adding the airport corridor left something to be desired before the improvements. “You don't often get a second chance to make a first impression.”

The project along a nearly 1-mile stretch of Ardmore south of the expressway cost $4.1 million and took 10 years from concept to completion, including more than a year in construction, officials said.

The centerpiece of the project is a tall, skinny sign reading “Fort Wayne” vertically, with three ribbon-like streaks representing the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers. The sign is lit at night in white and blue and has a feature that changes from light to dark blue, making it look as if the rivers are moving.

Creative Sign Resources, Fort Wayne, executed the design.

The city's Redevelopment Commission worked with the Department of Public Works to complete the project, said Nancy Townsend, community development director. She said the money came from payments from the Baer Field tax increment financing district, not the city's general fund.

Also known as TIFs, tax increment financing districts recycle the increase in taxes based on improvements on a piece of real estate into additional infrastructure improvements, such as roads or water or sewer lines.

When finished in the fall, the project will also include 170 new trees.

The trail on the east side of Ardmore Avenue forms the third phase of the planned Ardmore Avenue Trail, a 6-mile trail from Jefferson Boulevard to the airport. Eventually, trails will connect to the Wabash and Erie Canal Towpath Trail at Taylor Street, which will link to more than 80 miles of interconnected trails throughout Fort Wayne.

City officials thanked A&Z Engineering, E&B Paving and Earthsource for their roles in the project.

