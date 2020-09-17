Fort Wayne/Allen County

Man gets 10 years for having gun

A Fort Wayne man has been ordered to spend 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Troy Topp, 25, was arrested in July 2019 after police said he was caught on video stealing from a vehicle. Investigators found him with drugs, paraphernalia and a gun – which Topp told them he got in exchange for drugs and money, according to court documents.

Topp pleaded guilty to the gun charge and was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. He has an earlier conviction for possession of two or more precursors with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

Another man, Roderick Dedeaux, 30, was sentenced in a separate case for distributing methamphetamine. He was ordered to spend 121 months in federal prison.

A news release says Dedeaux, from Fort Wayne, distributed more than 50 grams of the drug last year.

Girl, 6, dies from injuries in crash

A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered during a crash Monday morning, the Allen County coroner's office said Wednesday.

Fara Har Na was a passenger in a car involved in a crash about 7 a.m. at Paulding and Hartzell roads, the coroner's office said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died Tuesday morning, the coroner said.

Fara died accidentally from blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 17th in motor vehicle crashes this year, the coroner's office said.

Free lawn waste drop-off Saturday

Allen County residents can drop off grass clippings, brush, twigs, branches, leaves and garden waste for free at Fort Wayne's biosolids handling facility at 6202 Lake Ave. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Residents can unload loose material from a truck bed or waste in biodegradable paper bags. Items such as root balls with soil attached, gravel, topsoil and construction debris cannot be accepted. Plastic bags are also not acceptable.

The drop-off is in conjunction with the city's Great American Cleanup event.

The Biosolids Handling Facility processes leaves, yard waste and residuals from Fort Wayne's water filtration and water pollution control plants and turns them into a nutrient-rich soil amendment.

I&M extending bill relief effort

Indiana Michigan Power announced it is continuing to help Hoosier customers having difficulty paying their electric bills by providing an additional $175,000 to the Neighbor to Neighbor program and temporarily expanding guidelines so more customers can benefit.

I&M encourages Indiana residents and businesses, who are able, to contribute to this fund.

To learn more about the Neighbor to Neighbor Program, go to IndianaMichiganPower.com/Neighbor.

To qualify for the Neighbor to Neighbor Program, customers must have a past-due bill and meet certain income guidelines.

Through Dec. 31, I&M is raising the income eligibility for customers from 200% of the federal poverty level to 250%. A family of four can qualify if they earn less than $65,500 per year, or $5,458 per month.

In addition, the maximum grant to a family will increase from the current $250 to $350 through Dec. 31.

Customers in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana can apply at Brightpoint by calling 800-589-3506.

Free Shred Day set for Sept. 26

Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana will host its free Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at the Afdent parking lot, 4041 Parnell Ave.

Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents to be securely shredded on-site. Binders cannot be accepted, but staples, paper clips, CDs and floppy disks can be shredded.

The event is free, but a $5 donation to the BBB's Charitable and Educational Fund is recommended.

– Journal Gazette