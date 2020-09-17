Zoning board nixes plan to raise, butcher animals

The land near Winters Road in Pleasant Township is zoned agricultural and bordered on one side by a farm field, so a refugee couple from Myanmar, formerly Burma, thought it would be a good place to raise and butcher animals to feed their family.

Their neighbors thought differently.

That clash of cultures spilled into an Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals public hearing Wednesday, when more than 20 neighbors objected to the couple's application for a special use for their largely wooded 15.22 acres.

Rob Kruger, the Fort Wayne attorney for applicants Lokamon and Ma Nee Moot, told board members his clients are Muslim and have “religious strictures” governing butchering that preclude purchasing meat from a grocery store, was willing to halve their request for 68 animals to 34, promise quick removal of carcasses instead of burying them and consider butchering off-site.

But after hearing concerns about manure, smells, noise and other pollution of a site that includes more than two acres of wetlands and has no running water, sewer or electricity, the board voted 4-0 to deny the application.

Member David Bailey was absent.

Tom Wyss represented the neighbors and said they were concerned animals would attract wildlife such as coyotes that could put people in danger. He also pointed out a gravel drive had been built across a wetland without permits.

Neighbors after the meeting said they had complained to the Allen County Building Department that structures for animals had been built without permits and the land does not pass a “perc test,” meaning it would be unsuitable for a septic tank.

The couple wanted to have a horse, three cows and 25 chickens, Kruger said. They also wanted to keep a camper and animal hauler on the land, though the couple and their children would not live there, he said.

The family knows they must receive other permits to operate, but because the animals would be kept on a portion of land several hundred feet from neighbors' homes in a heavily wooded area, Kruger said, “We feel it would not be a significant impact” on the neighborhood.

The family followed a similar practice while in Thailand, and it gives Lokaman “comfort and joy” to follow his religion, he said, adding the meat would only supply his family and not be sold to the public or other members of the Muslim community.

“We're not asking for a slaughterhouse,” Kruger said.

Board Vice President Susie Hoot wondered aloud how other area farmers handle butchering. She said the proposal was different from a typical family farm because the family didn't live on the property and the animals would be untended part of the time.

“I can see too many problems here,” Hoot said before voting to deny.

rsalter@jg.net