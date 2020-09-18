18,915 ballots mailed to Allen County residents

Allen County residents who requested mail-in absentee ballots should begin receiving them in the next few days, as election board officials mailed out the first batch of 18,915 ballots today.

The number of ballots requested dwarfs the number from the 2016 presidential election, said Beth Dlug, director of elections.

"We mailed a total of I0,251 ballots during the entire 2016 presidential election, so this number for the first push in September is extraordinary," Dlug said. "We expect to continue to break processing records for mailed absentee ballots."

Today's mailing represents ballots from requests received prior to the first date, today, that ballots could be sent out under election rules. After today, ballots will be sent the same day that applications are received and approved through the deadline for requesting a ballot, noon Oct. 22.

Completed ballots must be in the election board office by noon on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Dlug urged voters to get completed ballots to the office as soon as possible. Ballots can be mailed to the office at 1 E. Main St., Suite 172, Fort Wayne IN 46802 or dropped off in person at the office's temporary location at Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.

U.S. Postal Service officials are reporting a five- to seven-day delivery time for first-class mail.

rsalter@jg.net