County Council to settle lawsuit against sheriff

In a 5-2 vote Thursday, the Allen County Council agreed to settle a civil lawsuit related to a July 2019 altercation between Sheriff David Gladieux and a teenage festival volunteer.

The council also asked the sheriff to personally reimburse the county's money.

Council members reluctantly voted to pay a $55,000 settlement to the family of the 15-year-old, who was a volunteer at last year's Three Rivers Festival, and did so after attorneys estimated that the cost of taking the case to trial would range from $250,000 to $500,000.

The incident in question occurred when the volunteer saw Gladieux exiting a series of portable toilets that had been closed. When he was confronted by the volunteer, Gladieux reportedly said, “I'm the (expletive) sheriff, move out of my way.”

When the volunteer persisted, Gladieux pushed the teenager, causing him to fall and sustain an injury.

Gladieux was charged with misdemeanor battery and placed in a pretrial diversion program. He was also ordered to pay a $334 fine and complete anger management and alcohol treatment courses.

If Gladieux complies with all the terms of the program, the charge will be dismissed. The pretrial diversion period ends Oct. 18.

Gladieux has apologized for his actions but says he did not commit battery.

The original tort claim filed by the teenager's parents asked for $300,000 in damages for medical costs and emotional distress.

The county had three options: Settle the suit for $55,000; take the case to trial and win, which would likely cost $250,000 in legal fees; or take the case to trial and lose, which could cost the county about $500,000 in damages and fees.

“At the end of the day, in all three courses of action, the taxpayers lose, and this is the course of action where the taxpayers lose the least amount,” said Councilman Kyle Kerley, R-at large.

The money will come out of the county's indemnification fund. Had the county opted not to pay the settlement, the lawsuit would have gone to trial. Originally, it was suggested the county pay the settlement with funds from the sheriff's commissary fund, which is funded through purchases made by inmates at the Allen County Jail.

Councilman Ken Fries, R-at large, who is a former Allen County sheriff, said he didn't want the settlement coming out of a commissary fund, because “you're taking money from a small group of people, and I don't like to see that happen.”

“I would much prefer it come from the indemnity fund or from the general fund and then hopefully see if the sheriff can reimburse the taxpayers,” he said.

Although the County Council cannot legally require it, a letter authored by Council President Joel Benz strongly suggested that Gladieux consider reimbursing the county.

“In spite of the county legally being brought into the lawsuit during the incident, common sense would dictate that it was solely your character on trial,” the letter states. “As such we believe that any funds paid by the county for this settlement should be reimbursed by you personally and not borne by the citizens of Allen County.”

The letter also requested that Gladieux meet with council members within the next two weeks to determine the terms of repayment.

An email sent to Gladieux's attorney, asking whether the sheriff is planning to repay the county, was not immediately returned Thursday.

Two council members – Tom Harris, R-2nd, and Robert Armstrong, R-at large – voted against the settlement.

Armstrong said he voted against funding the settlement because he would have preferred that the money come from the commissary fund rather than the indemnification fund, which is supported by taxpayer dollars.

“I would rather take a $55,000 hit out of commissary than put a $55,000 hit on the taxpayers of Allen County,” Armstrong said.

During Thursday's meeting, Harris said he couldn't support paying the settlement for “several different reasons,” including that he believes “there are other opportunities for the settlement to occur, rather than coming from Council.”

